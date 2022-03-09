Teenager dies, adult injured, in 2-alarm fire in Agawam

A teenager died in a 2-alarm house fire in Agawam Wednesday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said.

An adult was also injured in the fire, the office said in a statement. The teenager’s name was not released pending identification from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois in the statement. “This was a terrible loss for the family and the community.”