Teenager dies, adult injured, in 2-alarm fire in Agawam

A teenager died in a 2-alarm house fire in Agawam Wednesday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said.
An adult was also injured in the fire, the office said in a statement. The teenager’s name was not released pending identification from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
“On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois in the statement. “This was a terrible loss for the family and the community.”
Firefighters responded to a 911 call at Squire Lane at 9:07 a.m., and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story house, the statement said.
A second alarm was sounded, drawing mutual aid from Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield fire departments, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
