This is not a drill

The question now: Will we double down on that reliance, or commit to freeing ourselves from it by finally moving past the oil and gas that are destroying the planet?

The horrors Vladimir Putin is unleashing upon Ukraine have confronted us with uncomfortable facts too many refused to see before now. Among them: The dangers of our continued reliance on the fossil fuels that give this despot and others the resources and impunity to visit misery upon innocents.

Where most Republicans stand comes down to a grating catchphrase: Drill, baby, drill. Oil and gas companies have used the Ukraine invasion to push for looser regulations that would allow them to do yet more domestic drilling. The GOP, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (who profits from the coal industry), and others have backed them. Some Republicans have even said that America’s failure to drill more at home actually encouraged Putin to invade.

They’re blaming President Biden for that, and for a giant spike in gas prices that began in the lead-up to the conflict. Having pushed hard for the United States to cut off the relatively small amount of Russian fuel we import — a move sure to drive up gas costs further — they will then turn around and pin the price hike on the president for political gain. Never mind the fact that the oil companies are already sitting on thousands of drilling leases they haven’t used, that they’re making massive profits and plowing them into stock buybacks, and that new drilling would take months or years to yield fuel.

It’s a transparently cynical gambit. Falling for it means rolling back what little progress we’ve made toward our climate goals, and, as a terrifying new UN report makes clear, that means global disaster.

But the gas industry and its defenders know pain at the pump is a powerful lever. There’s no question gas breaching $4 per gallon is hurting ordinary Americans, particularly those who depend on their cars and struggle the most.

“They need solutions that don’t just benefit the oil companies,” said Senator Ed Markey, architect of the Green New Deal. There’s enough oil in our strategic reserves to give drivers that relief, he said. But it’s a temporary fix that gets us nowhere near the lower emissions we’d need to hold off the worst impacts of climate change.

“Instead of saying ‘Drill, baby, drill,’ [we should] say ‘Plug in, baby, plug in,’” Markey said. “If we do that, we destroy the business model of Russia and those Middle Eastern countries that have had us over a barrel for 40 years.”

He points out that Europe is responding to the energy crisis by greatly accelerating the move to clean energy. We can do the same by passing the clean energy and climate provisions of whatever the Build Back Better bill is being called these days, Manchin-willing.

Again, it’s going to take time, but so will any meaningful solution.

We’ve dragged our feet for too long when it comes to clean energy, leaving nations vulnerable to the world’s Putins, and families vulnerable to oscillating gas prices set by greedy companies willing to leverage tragedy. But those who are feeling the most pain at the pump right now are the same people who will feel the effects of climate change most acutely: They live in environmentally damaged communities, lack the resources to mitigate the effects of heat and shrinking food production, are less mobile in the face of rising seas.

We could offer those people gimmicky fixes — like the state gas-tax suspension pushed by GOP legislators and gubernatorial candidates this week — but saving folks a pathetic 24 cents per gallon won’t give enough relief to make the hit to the state’s finances worth it. It would also defer the real solutions we’ve been putting off for too long: Movement toward renewables, more equitable economic policy, transit and housing policies that take cars off roads.

“We’re here because previous leaders, both federal and state, both Democratic and Republican, chose not to take climate change seriously,” said Jarred Johnson, head of advocacy group Transit Matters.

That inaction has left the world vulnerable to monsters like Putin. It has to end now.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.