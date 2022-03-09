Wellesley seeks artists to decorate traffic boxes

Wellesley is looking for more artists this spring to decorate the town’s traffic boxes, as part of an ongoing beautification effort in the community.

The program, which began in late 2020, enlists local amateur and professional artists to turn traffic boxes into public art.

Artists who are selected for the program will receive a $1,000 stipend to help create their artwork. The program is supported with help from the Wellesley Cultural Council and a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley’s Al Robinson Fund for the Arts.