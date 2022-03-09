Wellesley seeks artists to decorate traffic boxes

Wellesley is looking for more artists this spring to decorate the town’s traffic boxes, as part of an ongoing beautification effort in the community.
The program, which began in late 2020, enlists local amateur and professional artists to turn traffic boxes into public art.
Artists who are selected for the program will receive a $1,000 stipend to help create their artwork. The program is supported with help from the Wellesley Cultural Council and a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley’s Al Robinson Fund for the Arts.
The program is overseen by the town’s Public Art Committee and the Wellesley Police Department.
“In the interest of enhancing the visual experience for residents and visitors to our town, the [Public Art Committee], working with the Wellesley Police Department, is inviting artists to help transform local traffic boxes into visual and graphic delights that will provide an entertaining and stimulating experience to passersby,” said a statement on the town website.
Officials are considering whether to decorate traffic boxes in several locations, including Central Street & Grove Street, Cedar Street at River Road and Walnut Street, Route 9 East exit ramp at Cedar Street, and Linden Street at Everett Street.
Artists interested in the program must send their proposals to officials by April 15 to be considered.
For information about eligibility criteria and how to apply to the program, visit the town’s website at wellesleyma.gov/CivicAlerts.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.