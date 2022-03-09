Who in Rhode Island isn’t playing hooky Thursday at noon?

If he hasn’t done so yet, Governor Dan McKee should really consider giving everyone in Rhode Island the afternoon off Thursday.

Greetings from cold and rainy New York City. I’m staying at The New Yorker hotel a block from Madison Square Garden, and my room is roughly the same size as the Tiny Bar in Providence. But the wifi is legit.

We now know that the top-seeded Friars will take on No. 9 Butler at noon. The Bulldogs squeaked past the Xavier Musketeers in overtime, 89-82, Wednesday night.

Providence defeated Butler twice during the regular season by a combined eight points, so you should expect the pundits on Fox Sports to repeatedly offer the worst cliché in sports: the hardest thing to do in sports is to beat a team three times in one season.

Advertisement

For the sake of John Rooke and Joe Hassett’s golden radio voices, here’s hoping the Friars find a way to win in regulation.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

If Providence does win, it will take on the winner of the Marquette/Creighton game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

One non-Friars note: URI won its first game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and the Rams take on Richmond Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

I’ll be in New York following the Friars as long they remain alive, so if you have any fun pictures or memories to share about your favorite Friars’ team, send them to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

💰 For what it’s worth

You can’t legally bet on Providence College in Rhode Island, so you either have to know a guy on Federal Hill or drive to Connecticut to place a wager.

Depending on the sportsbook (New York has a million of them now), the Friars are anywhere between +400 and +500 to win the Big East Tournament. That means a $100 bet would pay out between $400 and $500.

Advertisement

Villanova (+150) is the clear favorite, and old friend Danny Hurley and his UConn team (+344) are the only teams with better odds than Providence.

If you were wondering, the Friars are 80-1 to win the national championship, according to The Action Network. For some reason, Seton Hall is only 75-1.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Their first trip to MSG, with dad

Dan Gendreau jokes that when his twin daughters were kids, they’d sit on the porch with “puppy eyes” as their dad left for his annual trip to Madison Square Garden to root on the Friars in the Big East Tournament.

”This has always been a guys’ trip,” Gendreau, a lifelong Friars fan (favorite player: Ernie D.) who has come to New York most years since the mid-1980s, told me.

But Laura and Liz Gendreau are 21 now, and they finally convinced dad to let them tag along in a season where there are high expectations for the team to make a deep run.

Dan Gendreau with his daughters on the train to Madison Square Garden. Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

On our Amtrak trip from Providence to New York (did you know it’s not called Penn Station anymore?), the young women told me that they were raised the right way -- as diehard Friar fans even though they live in Massachusetts and their dad went to Notre Dame.

The family is doing this trip the right way, too. They didn’t buy tickets ahead of time, so they’re looking for sweet deals. If anyone has a lead, e-mail me.

The coolest guy in the room

You probably heard that Coach Cooley was named Big East Coach of the Year earlier today. Congrats to him and the team.

Advertisement

Providence College men's basketball head coach Ed Cooley. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Would you like the league’s best coach to motivate you to go to work, wake up for class, or just have a great day? You can pay $80 on Cameo to have Cooley record a personalized video for you. Try it here.

And don’t forget to read my column about Cooley.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow bright and early for a traditional edition of Rhode Map, and again in the afternoon after PC beats Butler.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.