Winchester woman, 21, stabbed to death by alleged stalker in the Netherlands, according to reports

The victim was identified by her family as Mieke Oort, WCVB-TV reported.

A 21-year-old Winchester native studying in the Netherlands was murdered early Sunday in her apartment in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, according to police and published reports.

“She was my baby sister. We don’t really know how to cope with it,” said Danique Oort, Mieke Oort’s sister, in an interview with WCVB. “She had just so much more to give and she had a lot of love for everyone.” Danique Oort told the station her sister’s assailant, a 27-year-old man now in custody, had been stalking her, even putting tracker on her bicycle.

Advertisement

Attempts by the Globe to reach the Oort family for further comment weren’t immediately successful Wednesday morning.

Ingrid Coenen, a spokesperson for police in Leeuwarden, told the Globe Wednesday that under Dutch law, authorities aren’t permitted to provide a murder victim’s name or nationality.

Coenen confirmed a suspect had been arrested and referred a reporter to a prior statement from police.

“The police arrested a 27-year-old man from Leek on Sunday morning, March 6, around 5 a.m., who is suspected of being involved in a serious stabbing incident in a house on Tweebaksmarkt in Leeuwarden,” said an English translation of the police statement. “A 21-year-old woman from Leeuwarden was killed in this incident. A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Leeuwarden were also injured.”

Initially, police said, officials responded to the address around 3:36 a.m. for a fire in progress. The blaze was quickly extinguished and Oort’s body was later discovered. Two other men, 25 and 30, were also injured in the attack but survived, officials said.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle “set course for Germany” following the slaying, so authorities alerted their German counterparts to be on the lookout for the car.

Advertisement

The suspect, the statement said, was arrested in the German town of Leer. Coenen said Wednesday that the suspect hadn’t yet been brought back to the Netherlands. It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll appear in a Dutch courtroom. Officials didn’t name him.

The statement said police are investigating what led up to the stabbing and carrying out “forensic and tactical investigations” in and around the residence where the killing occurred. They’re also interviewing surviving victims and “any other parties” with information, the statement said.

The college that Mieke Oort had been attending, the NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences, referred questions to law enforcement Wednesday. A school spokesperson said the college doesn’t provide information about its students.

Mieke Oort had said on her LinkedIn page that she began her studies at NHL Stenden in 2020.

She was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in leisure and events management and had been scheduled to graduate in 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Last summer, she had returned home to spend time with friends and family on the Cape and in Maine, she posted to Facebook in August.

Above photos of smiling relatives and paragliders on the beach, Mieke Oort wrote Aug. 21, “Special moments in Cape Cod and Maine. Sad summer has to end with friends and family.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.