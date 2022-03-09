Keating calls on Biden administration to speed immigration for some Ukrainians

The proposal, which is modeled on the Haitian Family Reunification Program that the Obama administration created in 2014, would make it possible for siblings and adult children of American citizens and green card holders who apply to join their relatives in the United States to be “paroled” into the country as soon as their petitions are approved — allowing them to avoid waiting for a visa outside the United States, a process that can take up to 15 years.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Keating, Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York, and other lawmakers called on the administration to create a program that could shave years off the waiting time for some Ukrainians who want to join family members who legally reside in the United States.

WASHINGTON — Representative Bill Keating of Massachusetts and more than 30 other members of Congress are calling on the Biden administration to speed up the ability of some Ukrainians with American relatives to gain entry into the United States.

“It would allow more family members to stay united with family members,” Keating said in an interview.

Currently, only children 18 or younger, parents and spouses of American citizens automatically get green cards when their petitions are approved, which allows them to come into the country as soon as that happens. The program Keating and his colleagues are proposing, which Biden can implement without Congress, would expand the categories of family members who are able to come into the country as soon as their petitions are approved. They would get temporary work permits and then wait for a visa.

“The conditions created by the Kremlin’s illegal and heinous war against Ukraine has created an extreme humanitarian crisis in Europe,” the letter said. “This program would not allow Ukrainian family members to bypass the American immigration system but would allow for a quicker way to remove these individuals from a truly life-threatening situation.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent refugees cascading out of the country, triggering the fastest-developing migrant crisis in Europe since World War II. More than 2 million people — mostly women and children — have left the country in the first two weeks of the war.

“We have to do anything we can to remove red tape and road blocks and allow refugees to come into our country,” said Bowman. “With Ukraine being under attack, it’s simply the right thing to do.”

It is not clear exactly how many Ukrainians could be helped by the program. There are about 300,000 Ukrainians who are either naturalized US citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States. But it is possible there are more Ukrainian Americans who might have family members that could fall under the auspices of the program.

“This is something that’s reasonable, common sense — not terribly expansive — but done to keep families together,” Keating said.

The program would not shave off waiting time altogether, since it can take months or even more than a year for a family member’s initial petition, which is called an I-130, to be granted. The letter also called for legal service providers, churches and non-profits to be able to sponsor Ukrainians who do not have family in the United States.

On March 3, the White House granted Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians who are already in the country. When asked on CNN last weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not directly answer a question about how many refugees the White House would be willing to accept from the country.

Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern both of Massachusetts also signed onto the letter.

