Mass. reports 3,194 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, raising total to 8.6 percent of fully vaccinated people

The deaths accounted for 0.05 percent of the 5,295,037 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday, March 5.

The department also reported 60 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 2,484 deaths. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 3,194 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, raising the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 453,882 cases, or 8.6 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

The department also reported 139 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 7,532 hospitalizations. That represents 0.14 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

Last week, the state reported 3,488 new cases, 78 more deaths, and 161 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.

Tuesday’s numbers underscore how far COVID rates have fallen in Mass. The highest number breakthrough cases and hospitalizations that were reported in a single week came on Jan. 18, when 86,450 cases and 884 hospitalizations were reported. The highest number of deaths among vaccinated people in a single week was reported the next week on Feb. 1, when 290 deaths were reported.

State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time.

As of Tuesday, 5,298,708 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.

