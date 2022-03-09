An American escapes Ukraine and says: Send humanitarian aid, not weapons

Rob Dunfey has been living in Ukraine for the past three years, where he runs a business that matches instructors with clients who want to skateboard and ski. The 36-year-old from Maine had just returned from a ski trip in the Carpathian Mountains and was staying in Lviv when text messages from family and friends flooded his phone. The Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun. With sirens blaring and smoke visible in the distant skies, Dunfey set out to find safe ground. He and a friend headed west to the Polish border, but were stopped by miles of cars ahead of them. On March 5, Dunfey crossed the border from Ukraine into Hungary.

Sometimes in journalism, you ask a question and get an answer you don’t expect or want.

Miles of traffic at the Polish border stopped Rob Dunfey and a friend.

He said he was in Budapest when we spoke by phone on March 7, and I asked if he had a message for Americans. Send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, he told me, not more weapons. “So many people are stuck there in cities and they can’t do anything. That’s really the saddest part of it. They are innocent people caught up in the middle of a political conflict. It’s sad. Really sad,” he said.

Like others watching the horror of this war in real time, I am inclined to embrace the toughest possible economic sanctions, more military aid, and maybe even American boots on the ground. The fight for democracy is noble; the people of Ukraine are desperate. The photographs of dead civilians, including children, cry out for vengeance. Why not give Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, a taste of his own deadly medicine? But, as the Globe’s Jess Bidgood reports, there’s “tricky territory ahead for the United States and its allies” as they attempt to help Ukraine without pushing Putin to commit even more horrors. Trying to walk that tightrope, the United States rejected an offer from Poland, a NATO country that borders Ukraine, to deliver a cache of Soviet-era combat jets to an American airbase in Germany so they could be deployed to help fight the Russians.

An empty supermarket in Bukovel, Ukraine.

Denying such help is hard to stomach. Yet in The Atlantic, Tom Nichols reminds readers of all the times America stood by and watched “a dictator murder innocents.” They include the Soviet invasions of Hungary and Czechoslovakia; the ethnic cleansing in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia; and Syria’s use of chemical weapons against civilians. America did not have much to say about the Russian war in Chechnya, he notes, or, more recently, about China’s crimes against the Uyghurs. When it comes to Ukraine, Nichols writes, “Every measure of our outrage is natural, as are the calls for action. But emotions should never dictate policy.”

From the vantage point of someone who has taught military and national security affairs, Nichols predicts things will get worse in Ukraine. Still, he urges restraint. From the vantage point of running a fun business in a country he has grown to love, Dunfey reached a similar conclusion. He saw the frantic families, the cars filled with babies, cats, and dogs, and the women and children leaving the men behind at the Polish border. He saw the panic inflicted by this invasion, the long gas lines, and the empty grocery shelves. Luckily for him, he was able to flee quickly from a part of the country that is now under vicious attack. But he doesn’t think American military involvement is the answer.

“The best thing we can do is help the Ukrainians, help this growing refugee crisis, so they can survive,” said Dunfey, who is the son of Bob Dunfey, the onetime regional administrator of the US General Services Administration and a member of the Dunfey hotel family. The elder Dunfey lives in Maine, where he raised his family and is race director of the Maine Marathon. I learned about Rob Dunfey’s efforts to get out of Ukraine from postings on his father’s Facebook page. When I spoke to Bob Dunfey by phone, he told me he’s just happy his son is safe and has not yet had time to discuss any thoughts about the Russian invasion or America’s response to it with his son.

That is an adult conversation this country should have, minus the passion of war and partisan politics — even if it yields an answer we don’t want to hear.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.