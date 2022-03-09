Consumer affairs reporter has taught her a thing or two

Re “Out of the box” (The Fine Print, Business, March 2): Although I’m extremely sympathetic toward the young woman whose iPhone never arrived and was pleased with Sean P. Murphy’s conclusion that FedEx was at fault, it seemed to me that Murphy gave insufficient weight to the detail in the story’s second sentence: “She signed for the box knowing it had been packed by her father the day before at the family home in Southborough.”

Years ago, when my parents were awaiting the delivery of a valuable piece of art (which they’ve since donated to a museum), I witnessed my father requesting that the delivery driver wait in the driveway while we unpacked the box to be sure it contained what we were expecting before he would sign for it. Murphy missed the opportunity for one of his usual pithy teaching moments here: Check the contents before you sign.