Don’t overlook community groups’ efforts in seeding Green Line’s path

Change is indeed coming to Somerville (“In Somerville, some very big developments: Green Line extension opens door to towers with lab space, housing,” Page A1, March 3). Too bad some readers may be left with the impression that, by itself, commercial development will solve our community’s problems with gentrification.

Further, the article failed to mention the incredible efforts by Union United and other community organizations to preserve the best features of our community and avoid displacement of residents. That effort culminated in 2019 with a community benefits agreement, negotiated between the developer US2 and the elected Union Square Neighborhood Council, that spells out specific terms on affordable housing, quality jobs, open space, and other community priorities.