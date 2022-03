To be entirely up front, I have issues with the concept of God. But when I see the phrase “godless war,” which appeared in an online headline in the Globe, and which was part of a quote in the story in question (“Marchers demand end to invasion,” Metro, March 7), my issue with the concept of God approaches a boiling point rather than a slow burn. Please clarify somewhere what exactly a godly war would look like.

It is my belief that the concept of God has no place in war.