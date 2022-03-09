High school basketball teams pay the price for latest BPS blunder

This time, it was the district’s athletic department to blame: It failed to submit paperwork that would have allowed the Fenway High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to compete in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association state postseason tournament. It was a bureaucratic mistake that ultimately meant that both Fenway teams had to forfeit their entire seasons. That, in turn, triggered a domino effect that forced four other teams out: the Canton and Stoughton boys, and the Clinton and Fontbonne girls.

That’s the question parents in Boston — and perhaps state education overseers, too — are asking themselves after yet another mishap that appears to have been caused by sheer incompetence by Boston Public Schools staff.

What does it say about a school district when its officials can’t handle even the most basic tasks, such as filling out forms, responding to messages, and keeping records?

Student-athletes work hard to make it to postseason tournaments, which can be the highlight of a season. It’s a shame that at five Massachusetts schools, those efforts have been ruined by adults who should have known better.

This latest incident, though, is part of a pattern at BPS, that goes well beyond athletics. Failure to perform basic functions, such as filing forms or keeping database records, has become par for the course in BPS, a $1.3 billion bureaucracy. As the Globe education team reported in December, BPS initially overstated the number of English-language learners who were not receiving appropriate services to a federal agency — just because schools had not updated the district’s central database. Then earlier this year, a federal audit found that BPS may have been overstating the graduation rate for five of the last seven years. The culprit? Paperwork, again. Or lack thereof.

This lax culture needs to change and, as the search for a new superintendent rolls out, the School Committee should look for a candidate with the management skills to create a more rigorous workplace environment.

Here are the facts of the athletics screw-up. In a common type of partnership, Fenway High School’s basketball team included a few students from Dearborn STEM Academy in Roxbury. Because Dearborn wasn’t an MIAA member, though, the district should have submitted a form to the organization to make those student-athletes eligible.

The MIAA notified BPS of the potential violation in early February but received no response, according to a news story from the Globe’s Bob Hohler. The MIAA then made five subsequent attempts to reach BPS on the matter, until the district finally responded late last month.

It’s still unclear if anyone at BPS has been held accountable for the error, for which the district has assumed all responsibility. A spokesperson for the school system declined to make anyone available for an interview. BPS is “assessing the situation and will follow up with the appropriate measures upon completion of our investigation into the matter,” said Sharra Gaston, the BPS spokesperson, via e-mail. “We are working with the Athletics department to ensure this does not happen again in the future,” Gaston wrote.

Why penalize the student-athletes when this was clearly a mistake from the adults in charge? The students themselves didn’t do anything wrong or unethical, like cheating or committing some type of misconduct. The MIAA executive director told the Globe that the association made a decision “for the greater good and for those that didn’t violate the rules. Otherwise, why have rules?”

Could the MIAA have shown more flexibility? Perhaps the organization could have applied a little more nuance and creativity in thinking about fairness, sportsmanship, and who was bearing the impact of their decision: BPS is a system plagued by inequities, and preventing the Fenway teams from reaching the postseason tournament certainly exacerbates those inequities. Not to mention all the other teams beyond Boston that were kicked out of the playoffs. Canton High School appealed to the MIAA to no avail. “The least we can ask for is that this situation will lead to a change in the ranking/weighting process in future seasons,” wrote the district’s athletic director in a statement posted online.

But the blame here lies entirely with BPS. State education officials continue to come under pressure to take control of the Boston schools, and the bureaucratic disarray exposed by incidents like this only strengthens the case for that kind of drastic intervention.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.