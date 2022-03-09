Pols, presidents, and Putin

McCain was a Putin skeptic even in 2000. In his 2008 national campaign, he was crystal clear about the Russian autocrat, saying that when he looked in Putin’s baleful eyes, he saw three letters: “a K, a G, and a B.” That is, KGB , the Russian intelligence organization through whose ranks Putin rose. In that fall’s second presidential debate, McCain noted that Putin had surrounded himself “with former KGB apparatchiks” and “has gradually repressed most of the liberties that we would expect for nations to observe.” Underscoring that year’s Russian incursion into Georgia (20 percent of whose territory Russia still occupies), he added: “Watch Ukraine. Ukraine, right now, is in the sights of Vladimir Putin.”

McCain’s clarity came against the background of George W. Bush’s naivete about the Russian leader. After meeting Vladimir Putin in June of 2001 at a summit in Slovenia , Bush declared that he had looked him in the eye and gotten “a sense of his soul.” A positive sense: “I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy.”

Assessing prominent post-Cold War national figures on their Putin prescience leads to this conclusion: Top honors go to late Senator John McCain , the Republican Party’s 2008 presidential nominee, and Mitt Romney , the GOP’s 2012 standard-bearer.

Credit also goes to Romney, who in his 2012 presidential campaign identified Russia as “without question our number one geopolitical foe.” Although President Obama later mocked his opponent for that, saying that the 1980s had called and wanted its foreign policy back, Romney’s assessment turned out to be forward-looking, not a relic of the past.

In retrospect, Obama and Hillary Clinton, his first secretary of state, were naive in believing they could bring about a reset with Putin’s Russia. And though Obama provided body armor, vehicles, patrol boats, and night-vision goggles, and not just blankets as conservative myth has it, he nixed the Javelin anti-tank missiles that Ukraine later got from the Trump administration. That said, Donald Trump’s provision of that anti-tank weaponry came with a large restriction: They had to be stored in Western Ukraine and not used in the conflict with Russia then underway in eastern Ukraine. Further, Trump later delayed some $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to leverage a phony investigation of the Bidens.

As for Joe Biden himself, though he echoed the “reset” rhetoric as Obama’s vice president and as president called Putin “a worthy adversary,” in general he has qualified as a Putin skeptic over the years, one who has recognized Putin as a cold-blooded, amoral autocrat and killer.

The biggest anomaly, of course, has been Donald Trump, whose praise for the ruthless Russian revanchist and willingness to shrug off or rationalize away his conduct were jaw-dropping departures for this country.

An aside: Although conservatives have long caricatured Jimmy Carter as a weak foreign-policy president, that assertion ignores Carter’s decision to approve the deployment of Pershing II nuclear missiles in then-West Germany in response to the USSR’s intermediate-range SS20 missiles. (That deployment was carried out under Ronald Reagan.) Carter also began arming the mujahideen after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Although Trump and his apologists are trying to recast his record on Russia, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, now a pointed critic of his former boss, is having none of it. Anything tough that happened in regard to Russia occurred not because of Trump but in spite of him, Bolton declared on Newsmax TV last week. As to why Putin invaded Ukraine during Biden’s presidency rather than Trump’s, Bolton thinks it’s because the Soviet martinet hoped a reelected Trump would pull the United State out of NATO, something Bolton himself feared.

Trump’s Putinophilia was an odd posture indeed for the leader of the GOP, which has long luxuriated in the vicarious glow of Ronald Reagan’s “tear down this wall” anti-totalitarian toughness. Now, with Putin’s bloody, unprovoked assault on Ukraine, we’re seeing a latent fissure over Putin start to develop into an intraparty fault line. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two of the GOP’s most forthright Trump critics, have both harshly critiqued pro-Putin propensities within their party. Still, the man who may drive the political wedge further is none other than Mike Pence, Trump’s once-loyal number two, who incurred Trump’s wrath by refusing to subvert American democracy on his behalf.

Speaking to top GOP donors last week, Pence took unsubtle aim at his former boss. “There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,” he declared. “There is only room for champions of freedom.”

Putin’s conduct hasn’t just made him an international pariah. It has also revealed as naifs, dupes, or authoritarians manque his erstwhile admirers in this country. As the 2024 campaign draws closer, their words of praise and admiration will be weaponized by opponents in both parties.

And well they should be.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.