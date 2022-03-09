When a computer gets between doctor and patient

Re “Algorithms gone astray” (Business, March 7). I may be old-fashioned, but I think the solution to diagnosing sepsis, a potentially fatal blood infection, in a hospitalized patient is not to try to get a better computer program but rather to train doctors and nurses to go in to check on the patient frequently and use good clinical judgment to determine whether the patient’s condition is deteriorating. Physicians spend too much time sitting in front of the computer as it is. I certainly wouldn’t want my physician to wait until a computer started to alarm before initiating life-saving antibiotics.

Eyes should be on the patient, not on a computer screen.

Dr. Margo Hudson

Boston

The writer is a clinical endocrinologist specializing in diabetes at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The views expressed here are her own.





Computers spit out results — check their work

The Globe’s recent article on the problems arising from the use of artificial intelligence in patient treatment brought to mind my first course in numerical analysis at MIT roughly 50 years ago. The instructor warned us to “never trust any result that comes out of a computer that cannot be checked on the back of an envelope.” This advice I took to heart, while noting that he said “checked,” not “duplicated.” It was probably the most important thing I learned in that class.

More than once, I used pencil and paper to uncover problems with computer results. Even the converse proved to be true. I once encountered a situation where the computer result was not believed even by the programmer who wrote the code. After he spent weeks looking for what he thought was the bug in his program, I did some analysis that proved the computer was right.

My advice to those practicing medicine is that blind faith in artificial intelligence algorithms is not really smart.

James W. Slack

Lexington