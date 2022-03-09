Belmont boys’ hockey recovers from lost lead to beat Marshfield in Division 1

Griffin finished with seven of his 13 saves in the third period, propelling the Marauders into a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday against No. 2 seed Xaverian (New England Sports Village in Attleboro, 2 p.m.).

But even when Marshfield was able to get one past senior captain Ryan Griffin to tie the game early in the third period, the No. 7 Marauders didn’t flinch and stuck to their plan. It paid off moments later when junior Shay Donohue slid home the deciding goal off a faceoff with 10:23 to go, and Belmont held on to beat the No. 10 Rams, 3-1, at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

Belmont entered Wednesday night’s Division 1 Round of 16 matchup having allowed the fewest goals in the state of any boys’ hockey team— just 24 in 22 games.

“He’s a guy that we know is back there, and he’s a momentum-breaker,” Belmont coach Tim Foley said. “We’ve been saying that all year.”

Although the total shots might not reflect it — Belmont finished with a 21-14 edge — the intensity certainly cranked up in the final 15 minutes.

Belmont (19-1-3) was clinging to a 1-0 lead entering the third period, but a hooking call less than a minute in put the Rams on the power play. It didn’t take long to convert, as a deflection of a shot from the left point clanked off the post to Griffin’s right, where senior Collin Doyle pounced and tied the game with 13:46 to go.

“They’re definitely a good, hard team,” Griffin said of Marshfield. “Got pucks in deep, shots on net. We just outworked, outshot them, outhit them. And ultimately we outscored them.”

The Marauders’ top line of Donohue, senior Matty Rowan, and junior Cam Fici continued their workhorse efforts, and when Rowan won an offensive zone faceoff, Donohue stepped through and slid the puck past Rams junior goalie Brady Quackenbush for a 2-1 lead with 10:23 to play.

“When an opponent gets the faceoff in their own zone, we try to make a team pay for that,” Foley said. “If we can jump on the faceoff, we want to make sure we can take advantage.”

The Rams (16-6-2) pressed for the equalizer late, but Belmont did a good job keeping the puck from getting deep. Once Marshfield finally was able to get Quackenbush out for an extra attacker, a turnover just inside the zone led to the dynamic Fici firing home the clinching goal into the empty net with 19 seconds to play.

“They’re a very good club,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said. “Well coached, a lot of talent, they play a great team game, great defensive system, and they don’t make many mistakes. “Our kids played hard. They’ve got a lot to be proud of.”

Rowan got the scoring started 3:54 into the game when he camped in front and tipped home a Peter Grace shot from the left point. But the scoring stagnated from there, thanks to the play of Griffin and Quackenbush at each end, as well as two solid, structured defenses that played a physicial style and limited chances.

“My defense does a great job of getting guys to the net,” Griffin said. “So I knew that if I could just make the first save, they could clear them out.”

Division 2 State

Canton 4, Plymouth North 1 — Junior AJ Thomas scored twice and Brennen Pecararo and Eddie Gillis added single tallies to send the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (20-2-1) on to the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs took an early 3-0 lead and never looked back at the Canton Ice House.

Duxbury 5, Dartmouth 1 — For the second straight game, the fifth-seeded Dragons (13-9-2) took a one-goal lead into the third period and pulled away late following a series of snipes. The latest victim was the No. 12 Indians (15-5-1), a speedy team that matched Duxbury’s physicality in a game that was chippy and spirited the entire way.

“We had a huge crowd, one of the biggest of the season,” senior Dan Bird said. “They had a huge crowd. It just made each team compete even harder.”

Junior captain Brendan Bonner gave the Dragons a 1-0 edge with 11:31 left in the second, then Bird extended the lead with 3:42 remaining in the period. James Charrier sliced the deficit in half moments later, and the Indians were still very much within striking distance midway through the third despite a five-minute major. Then suddenly, just like they did against Auburn/Millbury in the first round, the Dragons hit their collective stride when it mattered most. Connor O’Connell, Bird and Tyler Walser – who was on the receiving end of the hit that led to the penalty – converted in a span of four minutes, as the Dragons left no doubt.

Walser had a big gash above his eye that may require stitches, but Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty said there was no way he was missing the end of his final home game. The Dragons didn’t score during the power play, but their relentlessness all night eventually paid dividends in a major way.

“I just said to these guys, for some reason, when we’re down, or we’re not at our best, we find a way to rise to the top,” Flaherty said. “We did it again.” Next up for Duxbury is a clash with No. 4 Masconomet on Friday.

Silver Lake 5, North Attleborough 4 — Senior Sam Dilley (two goals) netted tying goal with 21 seconds left, off a feed from junior Aiden Dunphy (one goal, three assists) to force overtime, where sophomore Patrick Murphy scored the winner to lift the No. 9 seed Lakers (18-5-0) to the second-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena. “We needed a little patience and to get after it,” Silver Lake coach Dan Scott said. “Eventually it was going to come, and our guys never gave up.” Silver Lake, now with a program-record 18 wins, takes on top-seeded Tewksbury in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 State

Hopedale 4, West Springfield 2 — Cam Collins of Milford had a hat trick and assist, and the No. 5 seed Raiders (19-1) prevailed in the Round of 16 game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Lynnfield 7, Nauset 1 — Drew Damiani notched a hat trick and an assist and Aidan Burke recorded two goals and two assists to power the fourth-seeded Pioneers (18-3-1) past the 13th-seeded Warriors in a Round of 16 matchup at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink in Peabody. Joe Raffa and Tyler Scoppettuolo also lit the lamp, Chase Carney tallied four assists and Patrick Barrett and Will Steadman added a helper apiece for Lynnfield, which will face the winner of West Springfield-Hopedale in a state quarterfinal. Pete Murphy scored the long goal for Nauset.

Medway 5, Medfield 2 — Evan Monaghan made 41 saves and the No. 6 Mustangs (19-3) had five players score in topping their Tri-Valley rivals, the No. 11 Warriors (12-7-1), at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena in Franklin. Nathan VanSaun Henry Eaton, Jack Carr, Ryan Gagnon and Pari Lykourinos all scored for Medway.

Scituate 5, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 3 — Brendan Boyle and Teagan Pratt netted two goals apiece for the second-seeded Sailors (17-7) in the second-round win at Gallo Arena.

Division 4 State

Shawsheen 5, Winthrop 3 — Quinn Fallon and Chase Darcey each scored twice, and Aiden MacLeod made a whopping 47 saves to power the 12th-seeded Rams (16-5-1) past the No. 5 seed Vikings (11-10-1) at Larsen Rink. “[MacLeod] made some really good saves cross-crease. It really rose our play to another level,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said, feeling the energy on the bench after each save. “We could play with just about any team in the division if we show up,” said Baker. Shawsheen advances to face No. 4 seed Sandwich in the quarterfinals.

Watertown 8, Dedham 1 — Senior Mason Andrade and junior Jack Dickie scored two goals apiece, and sophomore Alec Banosian (one goal, three assists) added four points to push the No. 2 seed Raiders (12-9-1) to a second-round win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena. “The boys are flying,” said Watertown coach John Vlachos, who reached the quarterfinals for the first time in his five-year tenure. “The team is working hard in all three phases of the game.” Watertown moves on to face No. 7 seed Grafton in the quarterfinals.

Brendan Kurie reported from Walpole and Maxwell Smith from Warrior Ice Arena. Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.