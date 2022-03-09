Boston College men upset Wake Forest to advance in ACC Tournament, 82-77

Boston College upset fifth seed Wake Forest, 82-77, on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the men’s ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
With the score tied 70-70 in regulation, the Eagles scored the first six points of overtime to put the game away.
Demarr Langford Jr. led BC with 19 points, and Quentin Post added 17 and nabbed four steals.
Wake Forest’s Jake Laravia led all scorers with 21 points.
BC entered the ACC Tournament as the 13th seed with a 6-14 conference record. A 20-point win over Pittsburgh in the first round set the Eagles up for Wednesday’s game against the Demon Deacons.
Tuesday’s win was BC’s first in the ACC Tournament since 2018.
The Eagles will play No. 4 seed Miami at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.
Boston College’s win puts Wake Forest firmly on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.