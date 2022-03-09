Boston College men upset Wake Forest to advance in ACC Tournament, 82-77

Boston College upset fifth seed Wake Forest, 82-77, on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the men’s ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With the score tied 70-70 in regulation, the Eagles scored the first six points of overtime to put the game away.

Demarr Langford Jr. led BC with 19 points, and Quentin Post added 17 and nabbed four steals.