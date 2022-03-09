Brian Flores wants day in court vs. NFL and 3 teams

“Arbitration is not transparent,” attorney Douglas H. Wigdor wrote in his letter. “Indeed, arbitration is by its very nature a secretive process that takes place behind closed doors and outside of the public eye. The lack of transparency in arbitration only serves to continue the status quo—which in this case, is one that you have conceded must be fairly evaluated and potentially overhauled. That cannot happen in arbitration. In addition to being secret and confidential, it is a well-accepted fact that arbitration presents a barrier to justice for victims of discrimination and other misconduct.”

Flores’ lawyer sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, urging him to turn down Miami’s request to have the case settled in court.

Brian Flores wants the NFL to reject the Miami Dolphins’ request for an arbitration hearing regarding his class-action lawsuit against the team and the league alleging racist hiring practices.

Flores, hired as a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, filed his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January.

“The claims that we filed involve important issues of systemic race discrimination and the integrity of NFL football games,” Flores said in a statement provided by his lawyer. “Unfortunately, the Dolphins and their attorneys, Quinn Emanuel and Paul Weiss, are trying to push the claims against the Dolphins into secret arbitration proceedings that lack transparency. There are currently ongoing legislative efforts to end forced arbitration for claims of race discrimination, which I fully support. I would hope that the NFL and Dolphins would also support those efforts. Commissioner Goodell now has a choice to make. Will he allow this case and future race discrimination claims to play out in a transparent and public legal process, or continue along the same unacceptable path?”

Flores’ lawsuit alleges the league has discriminated against him and other Black coaches for racial reasons, denying them positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers. Flores also claims Miami offered him $100,000 per loss during his first season with the team in 2019 in an effort to receive a top draft pick.

The NFL has maintained the lawsuit is “without merit,” although Goodell said before the Super Bowl that “all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing.”

The Dolphins requested the arbitration hearing last month.

Cardinals cut linebacker Jordan Hicks

The Arizona Cardinals released linebacker Jordan Hicks, freeing up salary-cap space.

The team will gain $6.5 million in cap room by cutting Hicks, who spent the last three years with the Cardinals after playing for Philadelphia from 2015-18.

Hicks had requested a trade a year ago, but was kept by Arizona and eventually beat out first-round draft pick Zaven Collins at inside LB. Hicks had a very solid season in which he made 116 tackles, a career-best four sacks, seven tackles for loss, had five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

There’s expected to be strong free agent interest in Hicks, 29, who was a third-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2015.

Arizona also tendered contract offers to exclusive rights free agents wide receiver Antoine Wesley and running back Jonathan Ward.

Ravens OL Alejandro Villanueva retiring

Baltimore Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring.

The team announced his decision . The Ravens also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and released cornerback Tavon Young.

Villanueva played six years with Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens last season. The two-time Pro Bowler started every game after his rookie year.

Panthers reach two-year deal with kicker Zane Gonzalez

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract after he helped solidify the kicking position last season.

Gonzalez was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Gonzalez joined the team in Week 2 and made 20 of 22 on field-goal attempts, including 17 straight before sustaining a quadriceps injury during pre-game warmups against the Buffalo Bills that ended his season. His 90.9% success rate on field goals was ninth-best in the league. He also made 22 of 23 extra points.

Gonzalez won two special teams player of the week awards last year, going 4 of 4 on field goals in games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He also converted a career-long, 57-yard field goal ... The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, adding depth where they need it in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. The team announced the move.