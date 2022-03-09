Brooks senior point guard Taina Mair is the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year

The 5-foot-9 senior guard from Dorchester, who is committed to Boston College, has been named Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Brooks (24-0) to its first unbeaten season.

Taina Mair ended her high school career with an incredible highlight, scoring the winning basket with 4.4 seconds left to lifting Brooks to a 76-75 victory over St. Luke’s Sunday afternoon for the NEPSAC Class B Championship.

Taina Mair ran the point in a 22-0 season, and a NEPSAC Class B championship for the Brooks School in North Andover.

Mair averaged 24.5 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and 1.4 steals over 22 appearances this season to earn MVP honors in the Independent School League.

“Taina is able to score at will every time down the floor in a variety of ways at all three levels,” Governor’s Academy coach Cecilia Reyes said. “In addition to being unguardable, she is also a force defensively, generating steals that turn into layups at the other end of the floor.”

As a sophomore, Mair was named NEPSAC Class B Player of the Year. She was named MVP of the Lakes Region League while playing her freshman year at the Holderness School.

Mair follows Gatorade Player of the Year winners Caroline Ducharme (Nobles/UConn) and Aliyah Boston (Worcester Academy/South Carolina), both of whom won the award in consecutive seasons to cap their respective high school careers.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, the senior can award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choice, and Mair is eligible to submit a video explaining why the organization is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced later this year.