Bruins view compact schedule as benefit down stretch

“I think every player likes to play when they’re going well,” Cassidy said. “It’s just my experience. They come to the rink ready to go. It’s another game, let’s go. Our line’s going well, our pair’s going well, team’s going well. You’re in a good frame of mind.”

In some ways, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, the NHL’s time-crunched schedule has had its benefits, keeping the Bruins locked in.

The Bruins have gone 7-2-0 over their last nine games and with games packed so tightly into the calendar, they’ve barely had time to process it.

If it were the other way around, things could easily go the other direction.

“When you’re not winning, you’re coming in, Coach is on you, you’re watching video of the stuff [you] don’t [want to see],” Cassidy said. “Now we do video this morning, it’s ‘Here’s two or three areas we get better. Here’s what we’re doing well,’ . . . It’s much more of a positive mindset when when when things are going well for you.”

Starting with Thursday’s matchup against the Blackhawks, the Bruins will play their final 26 games in a span of 50 days. For all but six games, they’ll be playing every other day. They also have four back-to-backs remaining, including one next week in Chicago and Minnesota to start a four-game road trip.

As valuable as rest will be down the stretch, Cassidy said it’s just as beneficial to be able to keep a rhythm.

“This time of the year I think players recognize where they are in the season,” Cassidy said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the fun time that year. So for us right now that’s a good thing.

“We’ve got some teams we’re looking forward to trying to chase down, keep our spot and continue to see where we can get to. I think the guys are in a good place.”

The schedule down the stretch may have its challenges, but Charlie McAvoy said it can’t get worse than the disjointed first half, when the Bruins at times went four days between games not to mention the two-week COVID hiatus.

“The beginning of the year was terrible, honestly, with just the placement of the breaks,” McAvoy said.

McAvoy said there were pros and cons to playing so frequently, but also emphasized how important rest will be.

“Sometimes you can work your advantage,” McAvoy said. “Not always in the recovery aspect — getting to where you feel like you’re back to the highest percentage you can be because it’s such a quick turnaround — but sometimes it’s just like OK, we’re on the ice yesterday, let’s just let’s do it again.”

The Bruins were able to use the early-season downtime to get new faces acclimated. Now they’re at a point where they’ve found chemistry.

“Coaches are the same: we’d like to practice and have all these ideas but at the end of the day when they’re out there the players have to buy into that, as well,” Cassidy said. “I think we’re a working team. I think our guys have always practiced well. Give them a lot of credit. They’re pros. They come to work. The guys at the top, they’re the leaders. Other guys follow them.

“The start of the year got difficult after a while, but for us it was the end of the world because we had a lot of new faces, you’re trying different line combinations, so working on chemistry in practice was okay for us. Right now, I think it’d be tough if you had a stretch of three and four days like we did at the start. You could always use some for a little bit of rest and take one of them but not as many as we had.”

The balancing act is staying keeping the rhythm and staying healthy down the stretch.

“You’re getting down to a crunch here where it’s all about the points now,” McAvoy said. “We’ve got to get into the playoffs. We want to obviously get the highest seed we can. But then once you get there, you want to be fresh.”

Close out situations

After watching another last-minute goal put them in a precarious position, the Bruins met before Wednesday’s skate to talk about the urgency of closing out games.

The Bruins let Trevor Moore score the game-tying goal for Los Angeles with 26 seconds in regulation of Monday’s 3-2 loss in overtime vs. the Kings.

That disappointment came a week after Trevor Zegras scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds left in a 4-3 loss at Anaheim.

The Bruins also had to go to a shootout in a 5-4 win against Columbus in their final game of a 5-1-0road trip after letting force overtime with 3 seconds left in regulation.

“When you break it down, OK, what are we doing well? We’re putting ourselves in a position to win games, right?” McAvoy said. “So that’s the first thing that’s positive is that we’re up with 30 seconds left. What we need to do now is just finish those games out. So it’s on the group that’s out there. It’s on all five guys.”

Letting points slip away in the final seconds is never ideal, especially with the Bruins just two points ahead of the Capitals in the wild card race.

“At the end of the day, it’s part of playing winning hockey — closing out games,” Cassidy said. “I don’t want to say it’s in our heads, but we’re aware of it. We have to be aware of it come crunch time in a lot of those types of games. Typically, we have been good, so I’m also not going to overreact for a 10-day stretch of some goals late.”

Some common themes for Cassidy were puck management and faceoffs. After addressing as a team no one was ready to make push the panic button.

“I don’t really think anyone’s worried about it here,” McAvoy said. “Actually, I know no one’s worried about a year after our meeting today. The onus is on us to get the job [done]. Let’s keep putting ourselves in position to win games. We’re going to get it done.”

Matt Grzelcyk expected to play

Matt Grzelcyk was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is expected to be able to play tomorrow . . . Taylor Hall was out with a scheduled maintenance day. Jeremy Swayman will be in the net against Chicago.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.