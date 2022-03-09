Celtics pull away to beat Hornets

The Celtics led, 82-78, late in the third quarter when they seized control with a 16-0 run that was ignited by some untimely Hornets fouls, and then truly took off behind Tatum’s long-range shooting. Up to that point, the All-Star had done most of his damage by attacking the basket for dunks.

Robert Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 10 points and 10 boards for Boston (39-27), which continued its improbable climb toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a pro-Celtics crowd roaring and the Hornets’ defense offering little resistance, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum continued his torrid stretch with yet another command performance Wednesday night, pouring in 44 points to lead the Celtics to yet another lopsided win, 115-101.

But he drilled three 3-pointers early in the fourth, helping flip what once was a tight game into a 96-78 Boston lead. Tatum had the look of a player seeking his second consecutive 50-point performance late in the fourth.

He drilled another three, then hit a 17-foot fadeaway to stretch Boston’s lead to 113-94. He remained in the game until one minute remained, but the Hornets seemed determined not to let him reach another milestone on their watch, as they sent double-teams at him whenever he crossed midcourt in the final minutes. Maybe they would have been better off trying that approach earlier, however.

Some observations from the game:

▪ The Hornets’ defense has obvious holes, and that was apparent from the start. The Celtics started the game with two mostly uncontested alley-oops, and even some modest ball movement allowed them to get whatever shots they wanted in the first half. And when they did miss, they usually had someone in position to gobble up the offensive rebound. In the first quarter, 11 of Boston’s 29 points came on second chances. That helped the Celtics to a 7-point lead despite going 0 for 8 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter.

▪ Boston trailed, 22-21, when it seized control with a 14-0 run that started late in the first quarter and carried well into the second. The highlight of this segment was a spinning, Jordan-like layup by Marcus Smart with time running down in the first.

▪ Tatum had a game-high 16 points in the first half despite going 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. He was quite active in the paint with three first-half dunks and some powerful drives to the rim. Tatum’s aggression has been the key to his recent surge after a relatively slow start to the season.

▪ Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas checked in to a partial standing ovation with 11 minutes, 8 seconds left in the second quarter. There were plenty of Celtics fans at the game, so the crowd was united for a brief moment. He almost instantly had his first shot swatted away by Grant Williams, but he had 5 points and three assists during his 11-minute stint, and the Hornets trimmed 5 points off the deficit during that time. Thomas may not have displayed his typical explosion on offense, but he certainly appeared to be moving better than he has over the last couple of years.

▪ Derrick White quietly had a nice first half for the Celtics at both ends of the floor. He had 7 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds. He also took a charge to stop one fast break, and knocked the ball out of bounds to thwart another, a seemingly easy three-on-one chance.

▪ The Celtics led, 59-51, early in the third quarter before their fouls and frustrations began to mount. The Hornets reached the free throw penalty and used a 13-2 run to push ahead, 64-61, with 5:57 left. But Jaylen Brown, who’d been quiet up to that point, hit a 3-pointer and scored as he was fouled to halt Charlotte’s momentum.

▪ The end of the quarter was a disaster for Charlotte. The Hornets committed an away-from-the-ball foul with 13.2 seconds left that resulted in two free throws for Daniel Theis. Then LaMelo Ball’s deep 3-pointer thudded off the rim and Kelly Oubre fouled Tatum in the backcourt with 0.1 seconds left, and added a technical for complaining. The Celtics moved ahead, 87-78, without taking a shot or even getting a shooting foul.

