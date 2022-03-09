Florian Kuechen, Newton North boys’ basketball defend their court in Division 1 nail-biter over Westford

“I have seniors who stepped up and made some plays when we needed to,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said. “But it was a grind-out game. That was a crazy game. I’m just happy we’re still playing. We pulled it out. We found a way to win.”

In a fitting ending to a defensive slugfest, Newton North senior Florian Kuechen came up with a clean block from a help position to preserve a 44-43 victory over Westford Academy in Wednesday’s Division 1 Round of 16 matchup in Newton.

The second-seeded Tigers (19-3) couldn’t crack Westford’s zone defense early on; they managed just 8 points in the opening frame and missed 11 of their first 12 attempts from 3-point range.

No. 15 Westford (17-5) opened a 19-10 lead thanks to stellar defense from senior captains Ethan Ewing, Will Bramanti, and Griffin Eddy. But North closed the first half on a 10-2 run to make it a 21-20 game heading into the break.

In the third quarter, North junior captain Jose Padilla (17 points) finally broke the Tigers’ slump from the perimeter with a pair of 3-pointers, and Kuechen (7 points, 9 rebounds) closed the frame with a triple to keep North within a point, 36-35.

After Westford came up with two clutch baskets to tie the game at 43, Padilla got to the line and connected on one free throw to put North ahead. The Grey Ghosts called timeout and were able to get senior Luke Krikorian going downhill toward the hoop. But as he ran into a Tigers defender, the 6-foot-6 Kuechen came swooping in from behind for a clutch block in the final seconds.

“When you get into the state tournament, you’ve got to get lucky a little bit and tonight we got a little lucky,” said Connolly. “We got a couple plays that went our way at the end. We struggled in a lot of areas, but at the end of the day, we hung our hats on our defense.”

Needham 56, Brockton 49 — The 10th-seeded Rockets (17-5) held the No. 26 Boxers (13-10) to 16 points in the first half, and Rockets senior captain John Hood scored all 15 of his points in the second half to spark Needham at home in a Round of 16 matchup.

Sophomore guard Jackson Shaw added 13 points for Needham, which advances to face second-seeded Newton North (19-3) in the Round of 8.

“We’re really deep,” said Needham coach Paul Liner. “Everyone steps in and plays their role. I trust every guy here. We’re just taking advantage of this opportunity. We were 6-5 at one point, and things just all came together, and we’re rolling right now, and we’re playing together.”

Division 2 State

Malden Catholic 89, Agawam 45 — Tony Felder (13 points) and Jahmari Hamilton-Brown (13 points) led the No. 1 seeded Lancers (19-2) to a second-round win against the No. 16 Brownies. Nick Martinez contributed 11 points.

North Quincy's Zach Taylor (15 points) knocks down a baseline jumper against Walpole High Wednesday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

North Quincy 66, Walpole 62 — Sophomore Daithi Quinn scored 24 points, but it was his late-game heroics that ultimately steered the No. 8 Raiders to a second-round win over No. 9 Walpole.

Quinn threw down a fast-break dunk to give North Quincy a 62-61 lead midway through the fourth quarter and hit four free throws — and 14 in all — to seal the victory.

“I knew [we would win] from the start,” Quinn said.

The Raiders held Walpole to just 11 points in the quarter and threw myriad defensive looks, including a traditional man defense, a 1-3-1 zone and a 2-3 zone in the final minutes. Even when Walpole was up 61-57, North Quincy stayed calm and wrestled back the lead.

“We kind of threw everything but the kitchen sink at them,” coach Kevin Barrett said.

Neither side led by more than three possessions in the contest as two evenly-matched squads traded buckets. North Quincy (19-4) felt the heat as Walpole (14-8) keyed in on Quinn early. Complementary players Zach Taylor (15 points) and Ethan Gao (9 points) stepped up with timely drives and 3-pointers.

Barrett said the victory, in a crowded home gym with several players contributing, was a sign that his squad is prepared for a state tournament environment.

“I think we’ve all been starving to get back to this type of atmosphere, with a packed gym, with the enthusiasm,” he said.

Louie Jennings led the Timberwolves with 16 points.

Division 3 State

New Mission 80, Bishop Fenwick 79 — The No. 7 Titans (11-3) held on for the second-round win at the Reggie Lewis Center behind a strong performance from senior guard Kemar Morgan, who finished with 15 points and multiple steals.

New Mission hit six free throws in the final 2:30, including the final point from senior Amari Alexis, for an 80-76 lead. Che Harris (25 points) drained a 3 for Fenwick for the final margin.

“He finally played today as a senior, he really didn’t want it to be his last game,” New Mission coach Malcolm Smith said of Morgan. “When I see him start to really talk on defense like he did tonight, I knew we had something there.”

Junior Hassan Jenkins added 19.

It was a bittersweet night for Fenwick senior Jason Romans (16 points), who recorded his 1,000th in a gritty performance in which he played hurt. Seeded 10th, the Crusaders finished 11-11.

“These one and done’s are very hard for a high school kid to handle, especially Jason, he scores his 1,000th point and actually gets hurt on the play. Our leaders took this loss and really put it on their shoulders, and Jason, it was exceptional [that he kept playing],” Fenwick coach Kevin Moran said.

Division 4 State

Snowden 69, Blackstone Valley 53 — The No. 23 seeded Cougars (13-6) were led by senior powerhouse Omari Brooks (27 points, 5 assists, 5 steals), who scored his 1,000th point against the Beavers in the second-round win. Senior captain Marquis Miller also contributed 17 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals.

“I feel like this is one of the best games we have played all year” Snowden coach Paul Rogers said. “Because we had a short season last year, we have a very young team in terms of experience ... it was the senior leadership that propelled us to victory today.”

Division 5 State

Baystate Academy 81, Pioneer Valley Regional 63 — Travis Jordan dropped a game-high 35 points to lead No. 2 seeded Baystate Academy (15-5) to a second-round win against the No. 15 Panthers. Tareeq Evans contributed 14 points, and Tyrese Christie (13 points) and Dion Byrd (11 points) were contributors.

