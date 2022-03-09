Former Red Sox pitcher Ike Delock dies at 92

After a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles to finish his career, Delock began a career in sales while residing in Needham. He retired to Naples, Fla.

Delock took on every role a pitcher can have. He started 147 games and pitched in relief 182 times, often as a closer. He earned a reputation for his doggedness on the mound while pitching for teams that were rarely in contention.

Ivan “Ike” Delock, a righthanded pitcher with the Red Sox from 1952-63, died Feb. 28. He was 92.

Delock died at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., from the effects of dementia. He is survived by his daughter Leslie and a son, Larry. He was preceded in death by his wife Glenna and son Bobby.

Delock was born in Highland Park, Mich., and served in the Marine Corps before signing with the Sox in 1948. He made his major league debut on April 17, 1952, pitching one inning in relief.

His first victory came April 24 at Fenway Park. Delock entered the game in the 11th inning and loaded the bases, only to escape the jam by striking out Mickey Mantle. The Sox then won it when Billy Goodman drew a bases-loaded walk off Bob Kuzava.

Delock was 14-8 with a 3.38 ERA in 1958 and was named the Sox Pitcher of the Year by the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Delock stayed with the team until he was released in June of 1963. He appeared in seven games for the Orioles later that season.

Delock was 84-75 with a 4.03 ERA for his career.

