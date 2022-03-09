fb-pixel Skip to main content

Gillette Stadium to host Premiere Lacrosse League quarterfinals

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated March 9, 2022, 46 minutes ago

Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League’s quarterfinals this year.

There will be three single-elimination games Sept. 3. The action gets underway at noon that Saturday, and matchups at 2:45 and 5:30 p.m. follow.

“It’s only fitting that the road towards a PLL Championship starts at Gillette Stadium, where six Super Bowl banners will sit above the six teams competing, paired with the league’s special history of an inaugural season beginning on this field” league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said in a release. “Fall in Foxborough is special.”

This will be in addition to the the All-Star Game, which is set for July 16 in Foxborough. Tickets for both events will go on sale in late March.

Advertisement

The semifinals are in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11 and the finals in Philadelphia on Sept. 18.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video