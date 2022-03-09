Gillette Stadium to host Premiere Lacrosse League quarterfinals

Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League’s quarterfinals this year.

There will be three single-elimination games Sept. 3. The action gets underway at noon that Saturday, and matchups at 2:45 and 5:30 p.m. follow.

“It’s only fitting that the road towards a PLL Championship starts at Gillette Stadium, where six Super Bowl banners will sit above the six teams competing, paired with the league’s special history of an inaugural season beginning on this field” league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said in a release. “Fall in Foxborough is special.”