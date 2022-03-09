Here are some budget-friendly free agents the Patriots should target on offense

Some of New England’s best fits this time already have lockers at One Patriot Place, and it seems logical to keep them filled with red, white, and blue paraphernalia.

New England is in a different spot with regard to the salary cap, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be active in the market. The targets this time, however, will be players who can be signed on moderately priced, team-friendly, and/or “prove it” deals.

The Patriots made a tidal wave-inducing jump into the free agency pool last year, but don’t expect a similar splash when the NFL’s floodgates open next week.

There are some outside matches, as well, and here’s a look at some possible lower-budget free agency fits on offense with the frenzy less than a week away:

Advertisement

Quarterback

The best option is a familiar one: Brian Hoyer.

The steady veteran has superior knowledge of this offense — which will be tweaked but by no means overhauled with Josh McDaniels gone — and proved to be a great big brother/sounding board for Mac Jones last season.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Hoyer’s teammates rave about his presence and preparedness. With 13 seasons under his belt, Hoyer is not only a dependable backup, he’s an extension of the coaching staff.

Next best option: Andy Dalton.

A savvy veteran who can still sling it, Dalton also has a résumé that suggests he’d be a good mentor for Jones and Jarrett Stidham.

Running back

Another name that will ring a bell: James White.

The caveat here is health. If White is good to go following hip surgery, he brings a lot to the table, including professionalism and production. He’s smart, possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of the offense, and is a threat as a runner and receiver. Tom Brady always marveled at White’s dependability. White rarely makes mistakes, and he almost never fumbles.

Advertisement

Next best option: Boston Scott.

Besides a boss first name, Scott possesses top-notch shiftiness and a nice burst. He has decent hands and will contribute on special teams.

Wide receiver

Perhaps the biggest name on this list: JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster is coming off a shortened season (shoulder surgery) and likely will need to prove to teams he can return to form as one of the league’s top slot receivers.

Just 25, Smith-Schuster has a lot of football left and could be a perfect complement to Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry as reliable pass catchers who can get open quickly underneath and be safety valves for Jones.

The Steelers will try to keep Smith-Schuster, but with a murky quarterback picture, he may want to go to a place where he can put up big numbers in hopes of landing a big payday.

Next best option: Will Fuller.

Injuries, particularly balky hamstrings, have kept Fuller from reaching his potential. If he can stay heathy, he can change games with field-stretch speed and steady hands.

Tight end

Here we have a player long rumored to be coveted in New England: Kyle Rudolph.

His elite days are behind him, but Rudolph could be a nice fit as a veteran presence who could excel as a part-timer in New England’s three-tight-end sets.

The hope is that Henry and Jonnu Smith will form a devastating 1-2 punch at the position, but Rudolph could be that underrated guy who chips in on the field while serving as a mentor to Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

Advertisement

Next best option: Anthony Firkser.

This Harvard grad is a good route runner, and his athleticism and punch would allow him to play fullback, as well.

Tackle

One more familiar and friendly face: Trent Brown.

This would be considered a bigger splash in more ways than one, and the sides should make every effort to find common ground. The Patriots clearly need Brown — protecting Jones is paramount — and Brown is clearly happiest playing in New England.

Brown has excellent size, above-average athleticism, and a lengthy wingspan. He backpedals smoothly and effortlessly in pass protection and can be a bully in the ground game.

Next best option: Dennis Kelly.

A valuable veteran with great size and solid footwork, he’ll do whatever is necessary to keep his quarterback upright.

Center

One final incumbent: Ted Karras.

This would be a smart move because of Karras’s versatility. He might cost more than most of the interior linemen on the market, but his ability to start at all three spots makes him worth it.

Next best option: Jake Brendel.

Brendel doesn’t have a ton of experience, but he’s smart and plays with leverage. He’d catch on quickly.

Guard

Time to dip into football family royalty: Kyle Long.

The son of Howie and brother of Chris, Kyle signed with the Chiefs last season, though injuries kept him off the field. He was a terror early in his career, and if he wants to continue to play he could be a nifty presence.

Advertisement

He’s physical, tough, competitive, and a sneaky-good athlete. Best of all, he flashes a desirable mean streak for the position.

Next best option: Mark Glowinski.

He offers great versatility as this scrappy battler can play left or right guard.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.