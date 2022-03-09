Jack Burke wins goaltending duel as BC High hockey edges Catholic Memorial

Marshall went to his backhand and slotted the puck underneath Catholic Memorial netminder Dom Walecka for the lead at Warrior Ice Arena.

In a game in which both goaltenders were outstanding, it seemed like a golden opportunity for the 13th-seeded Eagles to make their move.

With less than 10 minutes left in the third period Wednesday night, BC High freshman Brendan McCarthy sprung sophomore James Marshall for a breakaway.

All eyes turned to BC High senior goalie Jack Burke. Could he close out the final 9:56 of the Division 1 second-round clash of Catholic Conference rivals? He did, with six saves, including four on a penalty kill directly after the goal to wrap up a 27-save performance for a 1-0 victory.

Advertisement

BC High (9-12-1) advances to a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Austin Prep. CM finishes 14-4-1.

After dropping both regular season meetings against CM, BC High coach John Flaherty knew his team needed quite an effort to pull off the upset. He recognized Burke’s performance, but put emphasis on the entire team. “It took outstanding goaltending,” he said, “we knew we had to play our best game in order to have success and I think you saw that tonight.

Burke, who was in net for the Eagles’ 4-0 loss to BC High earlier in the season, was ready for redemption. “We owed CM that and that’s what we gave them,” he said.

BC High will move on to play no. 5 Austin Prep in the round of 8.