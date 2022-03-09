Julianna Taylor’s goaltending heroics help HPNA beat Reading, reach first Division 1 quarterfinal

Taylor’s strong play carried the ninth-seeded Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls’ hockey team to a 2-0 Division 1 second-round victory over No. 25 Reading at Veterans Memorial Skating Rink.

That didn’t deter Taylor, who aggressively challenged Carciero, stonewalling the breakaway attempt to maintain the lead with 3:43 remaining in the third period.

As Reading junior Lacey Carciero charged into the offensive zone behind the HPNA defense, freshman goaltender Julianna Taylor was fighting off something stuck in her eye.

HPNA will make the program’s first quarterfinal appearance against No. 1 Austin Prep.

“I was trying to get something out of my eye,” said Taylor. “I was trying to act big and saved it, so I was very happy about that.”

The North Andover resident challenged shooters from Reading (9-12-1), cutting down angles with aggressive play.

“Our goaltending was spectacular tonight,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “[Julianna] has been solid all season.”

Midway through the second period, HPNA (12-8-2) remained unscathed despite over a minute of five-on-three play. Taylor made five saves while two-men down, including three cross-crease kick stops in which the freshman displayed strong lateral movement.

“She handles pucks down low really well,” said Kane. “It’s been fun to see her progression from start to finish and her poise as a freshman to play at that level is unbelievable to watch.”

HPNA relied on a total team effort to earn the victory. Senior captain Riley Buckley redirected a long distance shot from freshman Chase Nassar to kick off the scoring before senior Emma Skafas doubled the lead early in the second period off an assist from senior captain Kat Yelsits.

With strong work in commanding the defensive zone, HPNA was determined not to let the lead deteriorate. Senior defensemen Ella Roe and Alyssa Mazzocchi controlled the slot area, unrelenting at limiting opportunities.

“The team is playing really well,” said Taylor. “They’re clearing pucks, lifting up sticks, making sure that I can see pucks - good defense in front of me.”

Division 1 State

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 2, Billerica/Chelmsford 1 — Sophomore Allison Corrieri scored in overtime, lifting No. 5 A-B (17-4-3) to a second-round win at Nashoba Valley Olympia. Freshman Natalie Hodgson scored unassisted in regulation.

Arlington 2, Peabody 1 — Junior Maddie Krepelka scored the winner in the third period to propel the No. 2 Spy Ponders (20-1-1) to a second-round victory at Ed Burns Arena. Senior captain Gabby Russo added a goal.

Bishop Feehan 4, Newton North/South 0 — Sophomore Grace Nelson scored 29 seconds into the contest and later added an assist, pacing the No. 7 Shamrocks (13-6-3) to a second-round win at New England Sports Village. Junior captain Brooke Borge, sophomore Molly Braga, and sophomore Alison Stiles each contributed a goal.

St. Mary’s 6, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Junior forward Maggie Pierce of Melrose netted a hat trick to propel the fourth-seeded Spartans (14-7-3) to the second-round win at the Connery Rink in Lynn.

Division 2 State

Algonquin/Hudson 2, Westwood 0 — Sophomore Mallory Farrell scored twice, lifting the No. 10 T-Hawks (16-3-2) to a second-round win at Canton Ice House.

Canton 2, Andover 1 — Junior Ellie Bohane scored five minutes into overtime, lifting the No. 9 Bulldogs (16-6) to a second-round win at Breakaway Ice Center. Senior captain Allie McCabe scored in regulation on the power play.

Duxbury 3, Falmouth 1 — The top-seeded Dragons (19-2-2) relied on their depth to outlast the 16th-seeded Clippers (13-8-1) at The Bog and earn a quarterfinal matchup with No. 9 Canton.

“We’ve all worked so hard for this, so to have a chance to play another home game for the seniors is so exciting,” Duxbury junior captain Lily Sparrow said.

Sparrow provided a power-play goal in the first minute to put the Dragons ahead early. Falmouth senior Sam McKenzie tied it up four minutes later, then freshman Maddie Greenwood gave the Dragons a 2-1 edge through one on a spectacular slap shot from past the blue line. Greenwood was simply trying to get a puck on net, but the result ended up better than she could have imagined.

“My coach has been telling me to take my slap shot,” Greenwood said with a grin. “I guess he was right.”

Freshman Megan Carney added a goal in the third, as the Dragons wore the Clippers down and found a way to win another competitive game. Duxbury coach Dan Najarian is grateful that the Dragons are able to roll three lines consistently and put pressure on other teams. Star Ayla Abban was a catalyst, as usual, but the Dragons proved once again they can prevail even when she doesn’t score.

“It’s a really nice mix of 20 kids that play,” Najarian said. “It’s really wonderful, and you can see the benefit of it in the third period when we’re able to get these late goals to win games.”

Malden Catholic 1, Norwell 0 — Freshman Ava Baker netted the overtime winner, lifting the No. 19 Lancers (14-7-2) to a second-round win at the Malden Valley Forum.

Medfield/Norton 3, Sandwich 1 — Freshman Lily Shaughnessy and juniors Kiki Mathews and Cassie McDonald each scored for the No. 22 Warriors (15-7) in a second-round win at Gallo Arena.

Natick 4, Barnstable 3 — Twenty-two years after her grandmother became one of the first coaches of the Natick girls’ hockey club team, Makenna Doucette scored the overtime winner that pushed the fifth-seeded Redhawks (14-6-2) to the second-round win. The junior forward-turned-defenseman grabbed the puck for a breakaway and found space down low to the roar of a large crowd at William Chase Arena.

“I didn’t believe it at all. I still can’t believe it,” she said. “It was crazy. That was definitely the highlight of my season, and probably next season too.”

Barnstable sophomore Penny Baroni opened up the scoring just two minutes into the game for the 21st-seeded RedHawks (11-9-0), but Natick answered when senior captain Hadley Green fired a slap shot 5-hole from long range. Barnstable scored the only goal in the second period as senior Reagan Hicks angled a shot off Natick goalie Ellie Beigel (21 saves) and into the net.

In the third, junior winger Emma Tavilla scored the tying goal, then netted the go-ahead while shorthanded for Natick. Both goals assisted by freshman Maggie Connors and Hadley Green. Sophomore center Ally McEneaney tied it for Barnstable 37 seconds later to force overtime, where Doucette ended it 32 seconds in.

“That was the biggest goal in Natick high school girls’ hockey’s life,” Natick coach Bruce Ihloff said. I’ve been a part of this four times, getting to this round, and usually it ends in disappointment.”

Winchester 2, Braintree 0 — Freshmen Georgia Costello and Luisa Ferrari netted the goals as No. 15 Winchester (15-3-4) shut out second-seeded Braintree in a second-round matchup at Zapustas Rink.

AJ Traub reported from Natick. Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.