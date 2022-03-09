fb-pixel Skip to main content
men's hockey east playoffs

Marc McLaughlin’s second goal pushes Boston College men past UNH, 4-3, in opening round of Hockey East tournament

From staff and wire reportsUpdated March 9, 2022, 1 hour ago

Marc McLaughlin scored his second goal of the game at 10:56 of overtime as the eighth-seeded Boston College men’s hockey team edged No. 9 University of New Hampshire, 4-3, at Conte Forum in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament Wednesday night.

BC (15-17-5) advances to the quarterfinals to take on No. 1 seed Northeastern while the Wildcats conclude the season 14-19-1.

UNH’s Tyler Ward completed a hat trick at 15:11 of the third period, tying the game at three and forcing overtime.

Providence 2, Vermont 1 ― Cody Monds and Brett Berard scored, while Jaxson Stauber made 17 saves as seventh-seeded Providence College (22-13-2) advanced to the Hockey East quarterfinals with a win over Vermont (8-25-2) in the opening round at Schneider Arena. The Friars will face off against second-seeded UMass on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center.

Advertisement

Providence outshot Vermont, 40-18,

Merrimack 6, Maine 2 — Fifth-year forward Max Newton had two goals and an assist to lead Merrimack College (19-14-1) over Maine (7-22-4) in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs at Lawler Rink.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists for the Warriors.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video