Marc McLaughlin’s second goal pushes Boston College men past UNH, 4-3, in opening round of Hockey East tournament

Marc McLaughlin scored his second goal of the game at 10:56 of overtime as the eighth-seeded Boston College men’s hockey team edged No. 9 University of New Hampshire, 4-3, at Conte Forum in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament Wednesday night.

BC (15-17-5) advances to the quarterfinals to take on No. 1 seed Northeastern while the Wildcats conclude the season 14-19-1.

UNH’s Tyler Ward completed a hat trick at 15:11 of the third period, tying the game at three and forcing overtime.