Marcus Smart understands why Celtics were reluctant to bring back Isaiah Thomas

Thomas was a two-time All-Star with the Celtics from 2015-17 before being traded to the Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving deal. A hip injury Thomas suffered during the 2017 playoffs derailed his career, however, and he has yet to find stability since. Last week, Thomas signed a 10-day contract with Charlotte, his third 10-day deal of this season.

“I think everybody was disappointed,” Smart said Wednesday before the Celtics faced Thomas’s Hornets. “But at the same time, we’ve got to be real right now: We’ve got a pretty young group who’s striving. Although bringing IT in would’ve been phenomenal, right now it’s a business and unfortunately they’ve got to make some hard decisions.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marcus Smart said he was hopeful that the Celtics would bring back former All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas after opening up five roster spots with trades last month, but he also understood why the team was reluctant to make the move.

On Tuesday, Thomas said he had tried to rejoin the Celtics “in so many ways” and was frustrated that he was never given a chance.

“I’ve felt there’s been times where [president of operations Brad Stevens] could make a call and give me an opportunity,” Thomas said, “and it hasn’t happened.”

Smart, for one, was eager to see his friend and former teammate on Wednesday night, even if they would not be wearing the same uniform.

“We’ll always love IT,” Smart said. “That’ll never change. This organization will always love him. I’m always going to love him. That’s my brother. I wish nothing but the best for him. Obviously, I wish I could still be playing with him, but I also understand why I’m not.”

Challenging times

After Ime Udoka was hired as the Celtics’ coach last summer, many of his players told him they wanted to be “coached hard” and held accountable. And when the Celtics stumbled out of the gate, Udoka was not shy about publicly blasting the players’ levels of effort and focus when he felt they deserved it.

It was a departure from the approach of Stevens, his predecessor, and as the losses mounted there were questions about whether it was effective. But Udoka stuck by it, and he said Wednesday that when he challenged the players following a buzzer-beating loss to the Knicks on Jan. 6, it was a turning point. The Celtics entered Wednesday 21-6 since.

“I challenged their mental toughness,” Udoka said. “Some people liked it, some people didn’t. The team responded as they have all year.”

When Udoka was asked who didn’t like his approach, he smiled.

“It was pointed out to me that challenging the players publicly wasn’t welcomed by everyone,” he said. “Like I care. The guys love it.”

Triple threat

The Celtics’ climb up the Eastern Conference standings has coincided with Al Horford finding a rhythm shooting 3-pointers. Heading into the Jan. 29 game against the Pelicans, Horford was shooting 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. He entered Wednesday having connected on 41 percent of his tries since, and the Celtics had gone 14-1 with him in the lineup over that segment.

“I think it’s the fact that we’re continuing to gel, but also the guys continue to trust me and have confidence in me being in those positions,” Horford said. “And whether it’s Jayson [Tatum] or Jaylen [Brown] staying in my ear, the way that we’re moving the ball and everything also makes things a lot better for everyone. Yeah, I’m just happy to shoot it better this last stretch.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.