MIAA aiming to promote growth and inclusivity for rugby

The committee voted, 17-0, to adopt three measures: A motion to allow the top 50 percent of the field in each division to make the tournament in addition to any team with a record of .500 or greater, a motion to make the 55-foot width for a rugby field (high school football fields are 53 feet, 4 inches) a recommendation rather than a requirement, and a recommendation to change the cutoff for margin of victory under the new power ratings system from 10 to 14 points.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the MIAA Rugby Committee passed several recommendations to the Tournament Management Committee in unanimous fashion, with the primary goal of encouraging more schools to take up the growing sport.

Advertisement

If these recommendations are upheld by the TMC, committee members believe there will be more opportunities for new programs to get started, and for existing programs to schedule games outside their division.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s all about growing the game,” said Belmont boys’ rugby coach Greg Bruce. “We’ll do whatever we can do to increase the number of male and female athletes, and the best way to do that is to make sure they have equal competition.”

Bruce pointed to a split a couple seasons ago that divided the Commonwealth Rugby Conference and the Patriot League into two geographic regions. As a result, new Division 2 programs in the Patriot League faced existing powers Milton and Marshfield, which have been vying for the D1 championship in recent seasons.

Allowing those programs to schedule more nonleague games against the D2 programs in the CRC could create more competitive matchups.

“When teams come into the league and play the D1 runner-up, it’s not going to help those programs grow,” said Bruce, who steered Belmont to the D1 state title in 2019.

“We have to figure out a better way to set this up to help grow the game and make more reasonable and equitable matchups.”

Advertisement

This spring, 19 schools will field boys’ programs, seven in Division 1 and 12 in Division 2.

A pair of new girls’ rugby programs from Brookline and St. Mary’s will enter the fold, raising the total to seven statewide. Cambridge athletic director Tom Arria said his school won’t have a full program this season, but hopes to play some scrimmages in preparation for becoming an official varsity program next year.