Mike Tyson to attend Golden Gloves tournament in Lowell

After not being able to hold the event in 2021, organizers of the New England Golden Gloves boxing championships have been pleasantly surprised with how the tournament has gone in its return in 2022.

But there is even greater anticipation for Thursday night’s finale at Lowell Memorial Auditorium after it was announced earlier this week that boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson would make an appearance at the 75th edition of the tournament.

It will not be his first trip to Lowell. The former heavyweight champion competed in the tournament in 1983, winning the heavyweight title.