Mike Tyson to attend Golden Gloves tournament in Lowell

After not being able to hold the event in 2021, organizers of the New England Golden Gloves boxing championships have been pleasantly surprised with how the tournament has gone in its return in 2022.
But there is even greater anticipation for Thursday night’s finale at Lowell Memorial Auditorium after it was announced earlier this week that boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson would make an appearance at the 75th edition of the tournament.
It will not be his first trip to Lowell. The former heavyweight champion competed in the tournament in 1983, winning the heavyweight title.
“It’s a great thing, that he’s happy to do that and give back to the sport,” said Bob Russo, the Lowell tournament director and national president for the Golden Gloves. “We’re super excited to have him. He’s a real icon of the sport, and we’re just happy that he’ll help our program.”
Advertisement
The championships have been running for the past eight weeks on Thursdays, drawing 1,000 to 1,500 fans. The finale is expected to be sold out, thanks to Tyson’s appearance. The night will start a little earlier, with the first fight set to begin at 7 p.m., and doors opening to the public at 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to get tickets ahead of time.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.