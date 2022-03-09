North Quincy girls’ basketball holds off Pentucket to stay unbeaten in Division 2

“They’re a young group, but they’re a group that has played together their whole life,” North Quincy interim coach Matt Ramponi said.

Seeded eighth in the Division 2 bracket, North Quincy fended off a late rally from No. 9 Pentucket to win a 65-54 second-round battle at home. Sophomore Orlagh Gormley starred once again with 25 points, but the entire team stepped up against an aggressive Pentucket defense to secure the victory.

The North Quincy girls’ basketball team has just one senior on the roster, but the Raiders played well above their age Wednesday night.

Pentucket (17-4) made it clear that containing Gormley at all costs was the top priority. The visitors sent three defenders at the 5-foot-6-inch floor general on nearly every halfcourt possession to ward off drives to the basket.

Advertisement

North Quincy (24-0) was unfazed. The Raiders swung the ball successfully to open shooters and cutters who capitalized on the extra space. Seven Raiders had scored by halftime and sophomore Ava Bryan logged a strong performance with 14 points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“A lot of teams are just going to throw a junk defense at us, and they work sometimes,” Ramponi said. “But if you watch any high-level basketball, junk defenses are very hard to sustain . . . Eventually [Gormley] figures it out.”

Gormley still earned her buckets by pushing the pace in transition and taking defenders off the dribble when Pentucket didn’t have time to get set. When Pentucket cut the deficit to 56-51 late in the fourth quarter, North Quincy stayed poised to close out the win.

“Our whole team did a great job,” Gormley said. “We never let it get down too close.”

North Quincy advances to a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup at top-seeded Norwood Saturday afternoon. Both teams are undefeated and play at a fast pace.

“We’re just going to have to come out ready,” Gormley said. “We all want to come back to practice tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Cohasset 50, Cathedral 44 — On the back of a 34-11 run in the final 12 minutes, the No. 16 Skippers (13-9) earned a second-round upset win. Sarah Chenette (20 points), Abbie Goff (14 points), and Laney Larsen (9 points) paced Cohasset in scoring.

Division 5 State

Carver 65, West Boylston 54 — Abby Johnson (22 points) and Ashleigh Johnson (21 points) paced the eight-seeded Crusaders (14-9) to a second-round win against the No. 9 Lions.

North Quincy's Ava Bryan shoots over Pentucket's Alyssa Thompson in the first half of Wednesday's Division 2 second-round game. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.