Revolution shut down UNAM Pumas in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have had little success in the CONCACAF Champions League. But after taking a 3-0 victory over UNAM Pumas Wednesday night, they are a game away from advancing to the semifinals.
Sebastian Lletget (19th minute) and Adam Buksa (72d, 90th) converted for the Revolution as they earned their first victory in the tournament since a 2003 “home” game played in Costa Rica. The return leg of the total goals series is scheduled next Wednesday in Mexico City.
The Revolution offered a cool reception to Pumas, the match played in freezing temperatures and snow. The Revolution set the tone in the opening half, then held off Pumas in the second half and added to the lead on a counterattack.
Lletget finished at the back post following a sequence that started on the left wing. Gustavo Bou touched on to DeJuan Jones, then Carles Gil took a touch and laid off to Lletget making a late run into the penalty area.
The Revolution’s high pressure tactics limited Pumas’s ability to play out of the back. And Pumas seemed mostly content to absorb attacks and counter in the opening half, nearly breaking through as Juan Dinenno slipped past Omar Gonzalez and went in alone on Earl Edwards Jr., who saved in the 28th minute.
Pumas came out attacking in the second half, and nearly equalized after adding Washington Corozo and Diogo de Oliveira, Edwards making a point-blank save in the 71st minute. Buksa then upped the advantage off a lofted pass from Gil, finishing at the near post after his initial shot was blocked by Alfredo Talavera in the 72d minute, and finished things off after another Gil feed in the second minute of added time.
