Revolution shut down UNAM Pumas in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have had little success in the CONCACAF Champions League. But after taking a 3-0 victory over UNAM Pumas Wednesday night, they are a game away from advancing to the semifinals.

Sebastian Lletget (19th minute) and Adam Buksa (72d, 90th) converted for the Revolution as they earned their first victory in the tournament since a 2003 “home” game played in Costa Rica. The return leg of the total goals series is scheduled next Wednesday in Mexico City.

The Revolution offered a cool reception to Pumas, the match played in freezing temperatures and snow. The Revolution set the tone in the opening half, then held off Pumas in the second half and added to the lead on a counterattack.