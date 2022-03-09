MLB labor talks collapse as Rob Manfred announces more games will be canceled

“The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA,” read Manfred’s statement. “On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 31, can now take place no earlier than April 14, with the first four series of the season now scratched.

NEW YORK — Talks between MLB players and owners collapsed Wednesday night, followed by commissioner Rob Manfred following through on his threat to cancel more games.

Never smooth to begin with, the 11th-hour negotiations ran into a “structural roadblock” late afternoon on Wednesday.

Early in the afternoon, MLB Players Association presented MLB with a counter-proposal that it had spent most of the early- and late-morning formulating after extensive talks with the league Monday and Tuesday.

Expecting a counter-proposal, the union instead was surprised to receive what it considered an ultimatum from MLB: Choose one of three options concerning the international draft and draft pick compensation, or else forget about receiving a counter-proposal.

After rejecting the three proposals, Manfred’s statement was released.

The MLBPA countered with a statement of its own shortly after Manfred’s announcement was delivered.

When the sides resumed talking this week, the league informed the players, who planned to add full pay and service time for any lost games, that a 162-game schedule was back on the table after Manfred initially ruled it out a week ago, when he canceled the first two series of the season.

The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2, starting the first work stoppage in the last 26 years.

The players have been seeking the majority of changes in the next CBA, with the owners largely content to retain most of the key elements and structures of the expired CBA.

The players’ wish-list has centered on getting younger players paid more and paid earlier and improving competitive integrity in the sport.

The “structural roadblock” mentioned by a league official in a media briefing concerned the players’ unwillingness to accept the international draft the owners want. The draft has been in every MLB proposal since last July. The union has rejected the plan each time.

The first option proposed by the league was for the union to accept the international draft in exchange for eliminating draft pick compensation, a feature the players have felt acts as a drag on free agent signings.

The second option was the status quo — no international draft and keep the qualifying offer set-up.

The third, more nuclear option would be to eliminate draft pick compensation and give players until this Nov. 15 to agree to an international draft. If the union does not agree to the international draft by then, MLB would be able to re-open the next CBA after 2024, making it a three-year, rather than five-year, deal.

