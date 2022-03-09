Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic not permitted in US, out of Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States. The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the US ” Djokovic has been able to play in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park. Djokovic’s name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open in California on Tuesday, even though the United States requires foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country.

Ed Cooley was selected Big East coach of the year after guiding Providence to its first regular-season championship. Cooley gives Providence its first Big East coach of the year after 43 seasons in the conference. Pretty notable at a place where Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes, Pete Gillen, and Tim Welsh all enjoyed success. Picked seventh in the preseason poll, the 11th-ranked Friars (24-4, 14-3) rode a veteran group of players and a string of close wins to their first No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament — with an animated Cooley imploring them in the huddle to get tough and “Be them dudes!”

Rick Pitino named MAAC coach of year

Rick Pitino, the Hall of Famer who led Iona to the regular-season Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title, was honored as the coach of the year . In his second season with the program, the 69-year-old Pitino guided the Gaels to a 25-6 overall mark and a 17-3 record in the MAAC to secure the top seed in the conference tournament underway in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was selected in a vote by the league’s head coaches. Iona has won a conference-record 13 tournament titles.

Buddy Boeheim punches Florida State player in gut

Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim apologized for punching Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange’s 96-57 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Boeheim was not called for a foul on the play, which happened after Syracuse made a basket. “I saw the play, the kid pushed him twice,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “I think it was inadvertent. It wasn’t much of a punch.” Jim Boeheim dismissed the idea of his son possibly being suspended for ninth-seeded Syracuse’s quarterfinal game Thursday at Barclays Center against top-seeded Duke.

SOCCER

Jessica Berman named new NWSL commissioner

Jessica Berman looks to rebuild trust with National Women’s Soccer League players and fans after a series of scandals rocked the league last year. Berman, a former executive for the NHL and the National Lacrosse League, was named the NWSL’s new commissioner. Berman replaces Lisa Baird, who stepped down in October after allegations of sexual harassment and coercion were brought against one of the league’s most prominent coaches.

BASKETBALL

The NBA suspended Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul. Sabonis was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks after receiving double technicals. The first was for unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul. He then “approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner,” the league said, which led to the second technical and his ejection.

MISCELLANY

Former Red Sox pitcher Ike Delock dies at 92

Ivan “Ike” Delock, a righthanded pitcher with the Red Sox from 1952-63, died Feb. 28. He was 92. Delock took on every role a pitcher can have. He started 147 games and pitched in relief 182 times, often as a closer. He earned a reputation for his doggedness on the mound while pitching for teams that were rarely in contention. After a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles to finish his career, Delock died at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., from the effects of dementia ... Kent Waldrep, a former college running back whose paralyzing injury in a 1974 game led to a life of activism in which he served with a federal agency that recommended enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act and raised millions of dollars for spinal cord research, died on Feb. 27 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He was 67 ... Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League’s quarterfinals this year. There will be three single-elimination games Sept. 3. The action gets underway at noon that Saturday, and matchups at 2:45 and 5:30 p.m. follow ... Kevin Magnussen will make a surprise return to Formula One this season with the same team that fired him a year ago. The Danish driver was rehired by Haas F1 to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who was fired over the weekend following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.