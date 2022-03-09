Walpole boys’ hockey takes shootout win over Wakefield in Division 2

Sixty-one minutes of hockey later, Dowd’s decision paid off when Abplanalp made four straight saves in a dramatic shootout as the Timberwolves emerged from an epic night of playoff hockey with a 2-1 victory at Rodman Arena Wednesday night.

Dowd had been shuffling goalies all season, but before a Division 2 Round of 16 playoff matchup with No. 11 Wakefield, he opted to go with senior Tim Abplanalp.

WALPOLE — Ron Dowd listened to his gut and No. 6 Walpole’s unorthodox title defense continues.

“I played a gut feeling and he made me look good,” Dowd said after Abplanalp made 19 saves in regulation, 10 across two overtime segments, and four more in the shootout.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said Abplanalp, who was facing his first shootout of the season. “I just stayed focused and did what it takes. Just instinct.”

The shootout’s lone goal came from junior Matt Bianculli, Walpole’s first shooter after 16 minutes of overtime didn’t produce a winner.

“It feels good,” Abplanalp said. “Our guys played awesome. It was everything we expected.”

In the second period, Walpole’s Eddie Jackson opened the scoring with a goal eight seconds into the game’s first power play. But with 10:23 to play in the third, Wakefield’s Ryan Rossini tipped in a shot from Dan Mailhoit. Goalie Gabe Brisette was tough all night for Wakefield (11-10-1), making 35 saves, including 21 in the first period, plus one more in the shootout.

“I’ve been around here for 10 years and that’s right up there with them,” Dowd said. “My heart breaks for the Wakefield team. I’ve been on the other side of it. You hate winning a game that way. They’re a heck of a hockey team. The winner tonight, to me, is high school hockey.”

Walpole (13-7-2), which reached the 2020 Division 1 state championship game as a 12-seed before their finals matchup with Belmont was canceled because of COVID-19, advances to face No. 3 Canton in the quarterfinals.