In women’s hockey tournament, Harvard faces a familiar foe in Minnesota-Duluth

Both teams had limited nonleague schedules this season but ensured that they played each other. Now, they have drawn each other in the opening round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The Crimson played host to the Bulldogs over New Year’s weekend for a two-game series. Minnesota-Duluth’s head coach, Maura Crowell, was on Harvard coach Katey Stone’s staff for five years, even serving as interim head coach when Stone led the 2014 US Olympic team. Crowell’s current associate coach, Laura Bellamy, was one of the best Harvard goaltenders in recent memory, recording a .915 save percentage for the Crimson from 2009-13.

You might not get a more familiar matchup between nonleague opponents in the NCAA women’s hockey tournament than Harvard and Minnesota-Duluth.

“Everybody’s really excited,” said Stone. “Not just to be playing in the tournament, but to be going on the road to Minnesota and playing Minnesota-Duluth again.”

“Confidence is really important for any team this time of year,” said Crowell. “Knowing that we’ve beaten this team and that we can is a big deal for us.”

When the teams met two months ago, the Bulldogs (24-11-1) took both games, but not without a fight. In the second game, a 4-3 final, the teams traded the lead a few times. Over the entire weekend, Harvard frustrated Minnesota-Duluth on the power play while being quite successful on its own. The Crimson went 4 of 9 on the power play for the series and killed off 5 of 7 penalties.

That gave Minnesota-Duluth a special teams wakeup call.

“We have definitely locked down our penalty kill since Harvard really exposed some things,” said Crowell. “I’m happy with the adjustments that we’ve made there.”

Harvard (22-9-1) hasn’t made many adjustments since that series, but one is that it solidified the top line of Becca Gilmore, Kristen Della Rovere, and Anne Bloomer. The trio led Harvard to the Beanpot title, Ivy League championship, and the ECAC regular-season title.

However, Harvard ran into trouble in the ECAC quarterfinals against Princeton, losing the three-game series. Gilmore and Bloomer scored in the deciding third game, but a Keely Moy goal late in the third was controversially disallowed, and Princeton hung on for the 3-2 victory.

The loss gave the Crimson some unexpected time off, which Stone used wisely.

“It’s a bit awkward at times, but it’s also a bit energizing and challenging too,” said Stone. “We wanted to put ourselves in a position to win when we figured out where we were going. We also used the time to get a ton of rest, which we needed.

“At this time of year, everybody’s a bit banged up, and so rest is just as important as work, if not more, at this stage.”

Harvard will need to stop Minnesota-Duluth’s high-scoring duo of Gabbie Hughes and Elizabeth Giguere, who are finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the sport’s top player.

In a matchup full of familiarity, Giguere is another point of it: She transferred to Minnesota-Duluth after four years at Harvard’s ECAC foe Clarkson, where she won the 2018 national title and the 2020 Kazmaier Award.

“She’s the X factor,” said Crowell. “She has been in the tournament a lot and knows what it takes to win.”

Though Giguere is now playing in the Midwest, her career success is an example of how competitive ECAC hockey has become. Harvard is one of five ECAC teams (with Colgate, Yale, Quinnipiac, and Clarkson) that made the expanded 11-team field for the NCAA tournament.

Stone believes the league’s gauntlet of play has prepared all five teams well for opponents like Minnesota-Duluth that they will face in the postseason.

“To have five teams in the top 10 speaks volumes,” said Stone. “We have the deepest league in the country. There’s no question about it. We bang each other up every weekend throughout the year to get to this point, but we’re all so battle-tested as a result of that.”