Here’s what happened on Shackleton’s harrowing expedition — and how he and his men survived

Here’s what happened on Shackleton’s perilous expedition — and why it resonates with people.

More than 100 years after it was trapped and crushed by ice and sank in the Antarctic, explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, has been found in the chilly depths of the ocean.

Shackleton (1847-1922) was an Anglo-Irish explorer who participated in several Antarctic expeditions toward the end of the “heroic age” of polar exploration, which included treks by hearty adventurers braving harsh and dangerous conditions. Expeditions to both the North and South poles were followed closely by governments, scientists, and an enthusiastic public.

Sir Ernest Shackleton in 1915 Frank Hurley

What was Shackleton’s goal at the South Pole?

The Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen was the first to reach the South Pole in 1911, and Robert Falcon Scott, a Briton, died after reaching it a month later. In August 1914, Shackleton left England, leading an expedition that planned to cross Antarctica from a base on the Weddell Sea to McMurdo Sound, via the South Pole, according to britannica.com.

“After the conquest of the South Pole by Amundsen, who, by a narrow margin of days only, was in advance of the British Expedition under Scott, there remained but one great main object of Antarctic journeyings—the crossing of the South Polar continent from sea to sea,” Shackleton, who had 27 men aboard the Endurance, wrote in his book “South.”

The crew of ship Endurance during its 1914-1916 Antarctic voyage. FRANK HURLEY

What went wrong?

What happened next is an unforgettable tale of survival against all odds. The Endurance became trapped in the ice and drifted for 10 months before being crushed by the ice. “The loss of the ship meant more to us than we could ever put into words,” Shackleton wrote.

For another five months, the expedition members drifted on an ice floe before finally making it by boat to uninhabited Elephant Island in the South Shetland Islands, about 150 miles northeast of the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, where they subsisted on seal meat, penguins, and their dogs, according to britannica.com.

Shackleton and five others then boarded a whale boat for a 16-day, 800-mile journey to South Georgia, another forbidding island to the northeast of Elephant Island.

“The tale of the next sixteen days is one of supreme strife amid heaving waters. The sub-Antarctic Ocean lived up to its evil winter reputation,” Shackleton wrote. ”We fought the seas and the winds and at the same time had a daily struggle to keep ourselves alive. At times we were in dire peril.”

Shackleton and crew then made the first crossing of unmapped, mountainous South Georgia to seek aid.

He waxed poetic in his book about the moment they finally neared a whaling-station where they would be helped. “We had flung down the adze from the top of the fall and also the logbook and the cooker wrapped in one of our blouses. That was all, except our wet clothes, that we brought out of the Antarctic, which we had entered a year and a half before with well-found ship, full equipment, and high hopes. That was all of tangible things; but in memories we were rich,” he said.

“We had pierced the veneer of outside things. We had ‘suffered, starved, and triumphed, grovelled down yet grasped at glory, grown bigger in the bigness of the whole,’” he said in his book, borrowing lines from the poet Robert Service. “We had seen God in His splendours, heard the text that Nature renders. We had reached the naked soul of man.”

After leading four relief expeditions, Shackleton succeeded in rescuing the rest of his crew from Elephant Island. Throughout the ordeal, not one of the 27 men of the Endurance crew died. (Three men from a second ship, the Aurora, which was on a separate part of the mission laying supply depots for Shackleton’s trek, did die.)

Hauling the James Caird lifeboat in 1915. Frank Hurley

Why does the story resonate with people?

The story of the hardships the Shackleton expedition surmounted has been detailed in a number of books, films, and documentaries. While it’s an epic tale, some have also seen in the story lessons from Shackleton’s leadership.

Harvard Business School Professor Nancy Koehn wrote in a 2020 piece on fastcompany.com that “the most important asset in surviving more than 18 months on the ice was Shackleton’s leadership, particularly the collective determination he fostered in his men to beat the odds and get home safely.”

Shackleton, for his part, praised his crew in “South,” saying that “one can safely say that the comradeship and resource of the members of the Expedition was worthy of the highest traditions of Polar service; and it was a privilege to me to have had under my command men who, through dark days and the stress and strain of continuous danger, kept up their spirits and carried out their work regardless of themselves and heedless of the limelight.”

What happened to Shackleton?

After returning to Britain, Shackleton served in the army during World War I. He attempted a fourth Antarctic expedition in 1921, which had the goal of circumnavigating the continent. But he died on South Georgia at the outset of the journey at age 47.

The SS Endurance stuck in ice in the Weddell Sea in 1915 during Shackleton's Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

The sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance in Antarctica was found by scientists more than a century after it was lost to the Antarctic ice. The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust says the vessel lies 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) below the surface of the Weddell Sea. Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.