UN nuclear watchdog says it has lost contact with Chernobyl’s monitoring systems

"The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," it added.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's director general "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the IAEA said in a statement Tuesday, using Ukraine's spelling for the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has lost contact with monitoring systems that transmit data on nuclear material from the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also tweeted Wednesday that the IAEA had "unexpectedly lost connection" with the monitoring systems, calling it an "extremely dangerous situation."

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, then under the Soviet Union's control, was the scene of a 1986 disaster when a series of explosions and fires sent a huge radioactive cloud over parts of Europe and left contaminated soil and other fallout, which remains dangerous.

The catastrophe ranks as the world's worst nuclear power plant accident.

Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces had taken control of the area near the power plant site as part of Russia's wider invasion of Ukraine, sparking global alarm.

The IAEA this week reiterated an offer to both sides for the director general to travel to Chernobyl and other sites in Ukraine to help protect nuclear facilities amid the conflict.

The Chernobyl zone, one of the most radioactively contaminated places in the world, has remained closed since 1986, although a small number of people still live in the area - mostly elderly Ukrainians who refused to evacuate.

The building containing the exploded reactor from 1986 was covered in 2017 by an enormous shelter aimed at containing radiation still leaking from the accident. Robots inside the shelter work to dismantle the destroyed reactor and gather up the radioactive waste. It's expected to take until 2064 to finish safely dismantling the reactors.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Ukrainian authorities have told the agency that it was "increasingly urgent" for the Chernobyl plant's 210 technical staff and guards to be rotated out to ensure the "safe management" of the plant amid "worsening" conditions. The guards have been working at the plant since Russian forces took control.

“I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety,” Grossi said. “I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there.”