25 years after Ellen, is it easier to be gay in Hollywood?

Many of those same industry powers were gay, of course, and many gay and lesbian actors, such as Richard Chamberlain, were already convincing audiences with performances as straight characters, just as straight actors had long been convincing audiences — and winning Oscars — as gay characters. But such is the fear of change and the unknown, tied in with resistance from religious groups.

I’m old enough to remember when actors were terrified of coming out as gay, lesbian, or bisexual. They believed, with good reason, that industry powers would distance themselves, and that audiences would not be sophisticated enough to buy them as straight.

You’re probably old enough to remember those days, too, since they weren’t very long ago. For some perspective, Ellen DeGeneres came out 25 years ago, in 1997, to a giant wave of cultural buzz. Soon after, there were press stories about how Hollywood was beginning to grow up and exorcising the stigma, with the same few names inevitably trotted out as proof — DeGeneres, Rupert Everett, and Ian McKellen. We were on our way to a better situation, but with a boost from wishful thinking.

At this point, though, it really is a new era for LGBTQ actors in America. Don’t misunderstand me: There are many haters, and the fight for equality is still turbulent, in and outside of Hollywood. Florida’s primitive “Don’t Say Gay” legislation is the kind of reaction we see when the genie is out of the bottle, and fear has triggered loathing. One step forward, two backward. But at least it’s no longer a career-wrecker to be open about your sexual orientation in the industry and in the media. An openly gay lead doesn’t doom a movie or a TV show, even when, as Neil Patrick Harris proved for nine years on the popular CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” that actor is playing an intensely sexual straight person.

What makes it interesting right now is that it’s far from a breaking-news situation anymore. It’s no longer uncommon to discover quite accidentally that an actor is LGBTQ rather than hearing all about it in articles on the topic. Most recently, after previewing the second season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” (it premieres on March 25), I looked up all the actors, as is my wont. Turns out the romantic lead this time, Jonathan Bailey, who plays the oldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, is openly gay. It was a pleasure to learn this, simply because the fact was not all over the media in this country in the years since season one and since his turn as the reporter in “Broadchurch.” Bailey being gay is a fraction of the story about him, which, rightly, has more to do with his acting.

I was similarly struck when, after seeing Charlie Barnett in Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” I found out that he is openly gay. In the series, which returns for season two on April 20, he plays a kind of co-lead to Natasha Lyonne, as the other character suffering from time-loop issues. Likewise Andrew Scott, who plays the so-called “sexy priest” and love interest on Amazon’s “Fleabag” (because creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge never gave him a name).

Hodor (Kristian Nairn)? Gay, and now starring in HBO’s “Our Flag Means Death” as Wee John Feeney.

I won’t turn this into a list of openly gay, lesbian, and bisexual and gender-fluid actors, the latter of whom would be a long list indeed. Some nine major Emmy acting wins in the past 10 years have gone to openly LGBTQ actors, from Jim Parsons and Sarah Paulson to Emma Corrin and Ben Whishaw, in case there are performers out there who still believe that being out of the closet will absolutely harm them. Sure, there aren’t many A List stars — particularly men — who are openly gay or bisexual. When it comes to entertainment’s power-and-money brokers, as well as actors raised in a closeted time, old habits die hard. Beliefs about what audiences want to see become entrenched, even if they’re untested. But the whole notion of A List stars is breaking down, anyway, as the entertainment industry has become fractured and niche-driven.

Again, I’m not suggesting we’re at the end of the battle for Hollywood equality, when an actor can be LGBTQ and considered for any role based on his, her, or their talent. In an interview with UK’s The Times last year, Kate Winslet gave a report from the trenches that was unsettling. “I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles,” she said, adding that the stigma applies to “men more than anything.” But still, in a quiet way, there has been change for the better.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.