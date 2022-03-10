fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Andre Braugher takes his talents to ‘The Good Fight’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Andre Braugher is moving from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which wrapped last summer, to the sixth season of the Paramount+ legal drama.Eddy Chen/FOX

I’ve always admired Andre Braugher, whose extraordinary work as Detective Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on the Street” won him an Emmy for lead actor in 1998. He’s got a ton of gravitas, but later, with 2009′s under-watched “Men of a Certain Age,” I understood that he could also bring lighthearted tones. And with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” I saw that he was a genius of comic timing. For eight seasons, his Raymond Holt was an endlessly funny creation.

Good news, Braugher fans. He’s jumping from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which wrapped last summer, to “The Good Fight.” He’ll be a series regular in the upcoming sixth season of the Paramount+ legal drama, which is a spinoff of “The Good Wife.” He’ll play Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer with thick fashion glasses who is a handful. Liz (Audra McDonald) is not pleased when he is forced on her as a new partner.

“The Good Fight” has served as a great chance for actors — including Jane Lynch, Michael Sheen, Rose Leslie, Mandy Patinkin, and Andrea Martin — to swoop in for an arc, or a season or two, then move on. Season 6 is due this summer.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

