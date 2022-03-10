Andre Braugher takes his talents to ‘The Good Fight’

I’ve always admired Andre Braugher, whose extraordinary work as Detective Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on the Street” won him an Emmy for lead actor in 1998. He’s got a ton of gravitas, but later, with 2009′s under-watched “Men of a Certain Age,” I understood that he could also bring lighthearted tones. And with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” I saw that he was a genius of comic timing. For eight seasons, his Raymond Holt was an endlessly funny creation.

Good news, Braugher fans. He’s jumping from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which wrapped last summer, to “The Good Fight.” He’ll be a series regular in the upcoming sixth season of the Paramount+ legal drama, which is a spinoff of “The Good Wife.” He’ll play Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer with thick fashion glasses who is a handful. Liz (Audra McDonald) is not pleased when he is forced on her as a new partner.