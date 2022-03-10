Author readings around Boston March 13-19

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Jelani Cobb (”The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker”) is in conversation with Bill Beuttler at 4 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Mary Beard (”Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern”) is in conversation with James Uden in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for virtual attendance, or $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Mark Ludwig (”Our Will to Live: The Terezín Music Critiques of Viktor Ullmann”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Molly Huddle and Sara Slattery (”How She Did It: Stories, Advice, and Secrets to Success from Fifty Legendary Distance Runners”) are in conversation with Des Linden at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Dina Gilio-Whitaker (””All The Real Indians Died Off”: And 20 Other Myths About Native Americans”) reads at 7 p.m. at Watertown Public Library.
TUESDAY
Elizabeth Becker (”You Don’t Belong Here: How Three Women Rewrote the Story of War”) reads at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members) . . . Anil Seth (”Being You: A New Science of Consciousness”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Christine McDonnell and Victoria Tentler-Krylov (”Sanctuary: Kip Tiernan and Rosie’s Place, the Nation’s First Shelter for Women”) read in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Seth Meyers (”I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared”) is in conversation with Judy Blume at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $24 and include a shipped copy of the book and signed bookplate) . . . Ryan North (”How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain”) is in conversation with Randall Munroe at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Marie Benedict (”Her Hidden Genius”), Heather Webb (”The Next Ship Home: A Novel of Ellis Island”), Kate Moore (”The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear”), and Katharine Gregorio (”The Double Life of Katharine Clark: The Untold Story of the Fearless Journalist Who Risked Her Life for Truth and Justice”) are in conversation with Mary O’Malley at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . amanda lovelace (”unlock your storybook heart (you are your own fairy tale)”) is in conversation with Summer Webb at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Erika Lewis (”Kelcie Murphy and the Academy for the Unbreakable Arts”) and Shawn Peters (”The Unforgettable Logan Foster”) read at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Martín Espada (”Floaters: Poems”) is in conversation with Anna V. Q. Ross in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Max Gladstone (”Last Exit”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library.
WEDNESDAY
Sabaa Tahir (“All My Rage”) is in conversation with Karen M. McManus in person at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $5 for admission, $20 for admission and a pre-signed copy of the book to be picked up, or $25 for admission and a personalized signed copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Peter Swanson (”Nine Lives”) is in conversation with Lynne Constantine at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ann Patchett (”These Precious Days: Essays”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum . . . Melissa Fu (”Peach Blossom Spring”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Michael J. Moore (”We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library . . . Rachael Cerrotti (”We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory & Migration”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.
THURSDAY
Renée Kurilla (”The Flower Garden”) reads at 1:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Lin Thompson (”The Best Liars in Riverview”) reads at 4 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Roger Lowenstein (”Ways and Means: Lincoln and His Cabinet and the Financing of the Civil War”) is in conversation with David Moss at 7 p.m. in person and virtually at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for virtual attendance, or $10 for in-person attendance).
FRIDAY
Anne Gray Fischer (”The Streets Belong to Us: Sex, Race, and Police Power from Segregation to Gentrification”) is in conversation with Treva B. Lindsey at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Fintan O’Toole (”We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland”) reads in person at 3 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Sara Manning Peskin (”A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain”) and Rachel E. Gross (”Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . John Scalzi (”The Kaiju Preservation Society”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $28 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be picked up, or $36 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be shipped) . . . Harlan Coben (”The Match”) reads at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $34.75 and include a shipped copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Nancy Tupper Ling (”For Every Little Thing: Poems and Prayers to Celebrate the Day”) and Janet Costa Bates (”Time for Bed, Old House”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.