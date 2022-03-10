Beethoven old and new from Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, and Yo-Yo Ma at Symphony Hall

In Beethoven’s time, and well after, publishers regularly issued scaled-down versions of large works for home performance. Beethoven himself supervised a piano-trio arrangement of his Second Symphony. The “Pastorale” is not this threesome’s first foray into Beethoven’s symphonies; they played the Second at Tanglewood last July, and earlier this month, Sony released their performances of the Second and Fifth. But a piano-trio arrangement of the Sixth brings its own challenges, like the nightingale, cuckoo, and quail who sing at the end of the second movement, and the sleepy village-band bassoonist in the third, and the thunder and lightning of trumpets, trombones, and timpani in the fourth.

The superstar trio of pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma opened their “all-Beethoven” Celebrity Series program at Symphony Hall Wednesday with two works that weren’t written for piano trio. The first was the Ukrainian national anthem, for which the near-capacity audience stood. The second was Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, the “Pastorale,” in an arrangement by Shai Wosner. After that, they reverted to more-expected fare with Beethoven’s “Gassenhauer” and “Ghost” piano trios, in an evening that brought surprises along with the anticipated pleasures.

Those parts actually went off well: Ma’s quail was remarkable, and Ax did a most convincing bassoon. But in general what Wosner calls “less a county fair and more a picnic for three” didn’t offer new insight into the symphony. The first movement served up less than sumptuous fare, with the exposition repeat omitted and the five-note motif that drives the “Arrival in the Country” struggling to assert itself. “Scene by the Brook” went better, with Kavakos and Ma trading ideas. A boisterous “Merry Gathering of the Country Folk” was followed by the “Thunderstorm,” wisps from Kavakos and Ma suggesting the initial drops of rain before the deluge from Ax drowned them out, and then a “Shepherds’ Song” finale brightened by Ma’s overall warmth and grace and Kavakos’s reverent hymn at the end.

Both trios on the second half of the program have names that Beethoven did not give them. A “Gassenhauer” is a street song, and Opus 11 (originally composed for clarinet, cello, and piano, but with an option for violin) got that name because its final movement is a set of nine variations on an irresistibly hummable tune from Joseph Weigl’s then-current comic opera “L’amor marinaro.” (The words may have contributed to the song’s popularity; “Pria ch’io l’impegno magistral prenda” translates roughly as “Before I undertake this important task, I need a snack.”) In the case of Opus 70 No. 1, the name “Ghost” was inspired by the Largo. Sketches for this D-minor second movement were found on the same composition sheet as D-minor sketches Beethoven made for a projected “Macbeth” score. In 1842, however, Beethoven’s student Carl Czerny wrote that the Largo reminded him of the ghost of Hamlet’s father.

As with the “Pastorale,” the opening movements seemed a little clotted, conversation verging on argument. But the serene Adagio of the “Gassenhauer” gave everyone room to shine, and they did, Kavakos and Ma in their heartfelt dialogue, Ax in the turbulent middle section. And the Largo of the “Ghost” was spooky and unnerving, Ax’s dramatic tremolos ratcheting up the tension until the moment when the ghost seems to disappear and the movement winds down to an eerie pizzicato finish. Ma in particular looked transported and exhausted, as if he really were Hamlet seeing his father on the frosty battlements.

All three had fun with the “Gassenhauer” finale, Kavakos and Ma trying to outdo each other, Ax suggesting Schumann in the syncopations of Variation 7 and teasing out the transition into the surprise 6/8 street dance of the coda. The “Ghost” finale found Kavakos and Ma eyeing each other conspiratorially, like dogs play-bowing, and Ax egging them on with fresh ideas.

After some delighted kidding around on stage during the rapturous applause, Ma jabbed a mischievous finger at Ax, as if to say, “He’s making us play an encore,” then folded his head on one hand, miming, “Me, I’m ready for bed.” Everyone, however, was totally ready for the Allegretto third movement from Beethoven’s Opus 70 No. 2, a lilting lullaby that made for a simple and gracious end to the evening.

EMANUEL AX, LEONIDAS KAVAKOS, AND YO-YO MA

Presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston. At Symphony Hall, March 9.

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.