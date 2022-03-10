Doc Talk: Two films, three master musicians, one of them a whole lot younger than the others

Quinn Sullivan, 21, ranks high among those whom he hopes will keep the music alive. Guy first met Sullivan in 2007, at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, in Sullivan’s hometown, New Bedford. Sullivan was 7 at the time, a husky, supremely confident little white kid, and with good reason. Farrell’s footage shows him playing an electric guitar as big as himself with an almost freakish skill that takes the old bluesman aback.

As with the novel, cinema, and democracy, the death of the blues has long been predicted. Of the great practitioners of that art — Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, and others — only 85-year-old Buddy Guy plays on. As seen in Jim Farrell’s sometimes turgid, sometimes hagiographical, but musically priceless “ The Torch ” (2019), Guy recognizes his obligation to keep the brand of the title burning.

Guy then took him on as his apprentice and heir apparent. Sullivan would join him onstage and on the road for the next decade or so. While he and Guy are on a European tour, a patron incredulously asks, “You’re 17 and you’ve been touring with him for 10 years?”

Home movies show Sullivan as a toddler watching his father jam with other guitarists. “I want! I want!” he cries as he reaches for one of the instruments. At 3 he’s seen getting his first guitar for Christmas. “It’s wicked nice,” his dad says. By the time he meets Guy he has mastered the styles of Mark Knopfler, Peter Townsend, Eric Clapton, and others and is ready to jam.

Quinn Sullivan (left) and Buddy Guy in "The Torch." IFC

Guy tells some of his own story and it’s a little different.

He grew up on a plantation. He didn’t see running water until he was 7 and picked cotton for a pittance to help support his family. His first guitar was a two-string “diddly bow” he made out of rubber bands. A stranger presented him with his first real guitar; and in 1957, after scrambling in Louisiana for a while, he headed to Chicago to pursue his dream. There he went hungry until Muddy Waters gave him a sandwich and his first gigs. Chess Records signed him on, but stifled him, saying his innovative guitar playing was “just noise.” Until they heard a Cream album and realized that some famous white rock ‘n’ roll musicians didn’t agree. Meanwhile Guy drove a tow truck to make ends meet.

He went on to win eight Grammy Awards, receive the National Medal of Arts, and sing a duet with President Obama at the White House. All after he was 55.

As for Sullivan, Guy and other interviewees such as Carlos Santana and songwriter Tom Hambridge see the need for him to develop on his own, to be “weaned” as Guy puts it. Will he blossom like Mozart or go the way of so many other unfulfilled child prodigies? He finds playing solo challenging and a little frustrating.

A song called “Long Hard Road” is written for him and Guy to sing during the making of the movie. It’s a road Sullivan says he’s willing to take.

“The Torch” can be streamed beginning March 18 on multiple on-demand platforms. Go to www.ifcfilms.com/films/the-torch.

Lee Sexton in "Linefork." OVID.tv

Banjo on his knee

Like “The Torch,” Jeff Silva and Vic Rawlings’s “Linefork” (2016) looks at an American traditional music giant, but they do so in a non-traditional way. Members of Harvard University’s Sensory Ethnography Lab, Silva and Rawlings practice an immersive observational style that records the quotidian details of a subject until a kind of epiphanic insight occurs.

The subject is Kentucky banjo genius Lee Sexton and his wife, Opal. The filmmakers become part of the household and the daily lives of the unassuming, elderly pair (Lee Sexton died a year ago February, at 92). The Sextons work in the garden of their ramshackle home in the hills near the title town, feed the dogs and chickens, and take shopping trips to the Dollar Store. From time to time Sexton gives lessons to earnest young musicians, gently blowing them away with his dazzling, two-finger, drop-thumbing style. He is the Andrés Segovia of the four-string instrument. When the couple aren’t doing such errands they sit around the house, Opal filling in a word-search puzzle at the oil-clothed kitchen table, Lee perusing the paper or watching game shows on TV.

On one occasion Lee reads a profile of himself from what seems a book about great banjo players. It says how he started playing at 7, recorded songs for the landmark Smithsonian Folkways release “Mountain Music of Kentucky,” in 1959, and briefly appeared in the film “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980).

Sexton breaks away from the text and picks up the story, talking about how he took lessons from his father and uncle, famous banjo players in their own right, though his father had to quit when he blew his hands off working with a stick of dynamite. They “stuck to the ceiling,” he recalls, and his father’s stumps eventually “became tough as a hog’s snout.” Sexton almost suffered a similar fate, when he got maimed in a mining accident and, later, after a raccoon bit him. That’s when he developed his unique style of playing.

Near the end of the movie, one of the filmmakers breaks the fourth wall after Sexton hands him the banjo and invites him to try and repeat a lick the musician just played. The filmmaker does so and pretty well. “There you go!” Sexton says.

“Linefork” can be streamed on OVIDtv beginning March 15. Go to bit.ly/3HYM6qI.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.




