‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ returns Lin-Manuel Miranda and friends to their roots

Suddenly, the Auto-Tuned word “rewind” is heard and Angelica flashes back to the life-changing moment she decided to suppress her own attraction to Alexander and introduce him to Eliza.

There’s a scene in “Hamilton” that’s a reliable showstopper every time. It revolves around the song “Satisfied,” and it begins with Angelica Schuyler delivering a toast at the wedding of Alexander Hamilton and her sister Eliza.

It turns out the seed for that scene may have been planted, even if subconsciously, many years before Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote “Hamilton,” even before he wrote “In the Heights,” back when Miranda began exploring the performative alchemy of improvisation with his friends and fellow Wesleyan University graduates Anthony Veneziale and Thomas Kail.

Advertisement

That nugget emerged during a Globe interview with Miranda and Veneziale, and, separately, Kail, about “Freestyle Love Supreme,” which they co-created nearly two decades ago. An improv comedy show directed by Kail in which the performers turn suggestions from the audience into hip-hop numbers, “Freestyle Love Supreme” is slated to run March 18-April 2 at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Veneziale will be performing in Boston, but Miranda — who made a few appearances in the show during its recent Broadway run — indicated he’s unlikely to show up at the Colonial. Blame it on “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — or, rather, the scheduling demands that pressed in on Miranda after “Bruno,” which he composed for the animated musical “Encanto,” became a huge hit.

Q. Who had the idea to merge hip-hop and improvisational theater?

Veneziale: I was doing a bunch of improv at Wesleyan University, and I was with a troupe called Gag Reflex, and we would go up to Boston all the time, by the way. We would do something called the “Song Game.” This was the late ‘90s or early 2000s, so inevitably people would shout out that they wanted to hear rap. It was really one of the best parts of the show. I graduated from Wesleyan, and then a couple of years later Lin graduated, and whenever he was working on “In the Heights,” I was helping to sort of run the theater downstairs at the Drama Book Shop. And I would pretty much be like: “Lin, can we freestyle now? Is now a good time to freestyle?” We had a bunch of people who would freestyle with us and then it was “We should do this in front of other people.”

Advertisement

Miranda: I was the only person insane enough to say yes to making up these things in front of people in a comedy venue.

Q. Can you talk about the particular dynamics and challenges of improv, that sort of creating bits in the moment in front of live human beings?

Miranda: A lot of what we’re doing is just saying yes to each other. The metaphor is always that we’re jumping out of the plane and then building the parachute on the way down. But also the mistakes are often the most fun part of the thing. You have to enjoy each other and enjoy that interaction, because it’s sort of everything. And the audience is the last collaborator in that. You’re just using everything in the room for fuel. You’re MacGyver.

Q. Anthony, as the emcee, in effect, do you choose what word or concept you’re going to build on, or is that a group vote?

Advertisement

Veneziale: I’m looking for something that the audience feels is a good idea collectively. I call it the oxygen-deprivation moment. Somebody will say something, and there’s this slight intake of air by the collective, and when that happens, it’s “Oh, This is fertile ground.” But there are other elements of the show where other performers will grab a word that lands for them. We do our very best never to repeat ourselves. So if the night before the audience shouted out “Omicron!,” we’re not going to take that the next night. We’re going to hold ourselves to a pretty high standard of keeping it fresh every night.

Miranda: There’s a game we call “Pet Peeves,” where we ask the audience to shout out something that is bugging them. Invariably, during our Broadway run, we would get “Slow Walkers.” If you’re in Times Square, that’s what they had to endure to get to our show. What’s exciting about the tour is: What is the Slow Walkers of Boston? What is the thing? How many times are people going to yell “Tom Brady” at our cast? The regional specificity that comes with taking this out of New York and putting it in the world, I know that’s exciting for the performers.

Kail: Because the audience makes suggestions that inform what the show will be that night, it’s a very unique experience to perform and witness the shows. The energy of the day makes its way onstage; the actual text can be informed by what’s going on. What people are going to be thinking about and talking about in Boston is going to have tremendous specificity. Every audience has its own energy, and every energy is its own sea of possibilities.

Advertisement

Q. It’s enormously challenging, I should think, turning audience cues into rap songs that rhyme, not just little sketches. But I wonder if it also provides a kind of safe harbor for you as performers, creatively speaking?

Veneziale: Absolutely. The bar is so incredibly both high and low at the same time. Because the audience knows we are walking a very tight rope. And if we fail, they’re like, well, they’re just making it up on the spot. Every note is not going to be incredible. Which makes the highs higher and, I think, makes the lows more acceptable, is the way the audience sees it.

Miranda: It’s terrifying every time for me. You’d think having done this nearly 18 years, your body will realize, oh, you’ve done this before, you’ll figure out something. But your reptile brain doesn’t know that. I still feel my body go into fight-or-flight mode every time I go onstage, because it is the anxiety dream made true: You are going out onstage, and you don’t have a script. But we always find something. I have to say, as someone who does some writing on the side, doing this show is the best antidote to writer’s block that could ever exist. You can go sit at your desk, stare at the empty page again, and think, “I’ve got nothing,” and you’ve just pulled a 90-minute show with your friends out of your [butt]. Throughout my career, this has always been the opposing muscle group that keeps all the systems running. I always leave a “Freestyle” show wanting to write or wanting to replay a moment that happened onstage.

Advertisement

Q. Have bits ever made their way, at least indirectly, into either “In the Heights” or “Hamilton”?

Miranda: Someone pointed out to me that the structure of “Satisfied,” which is a song in “Hamilton,” is kind of the structure of a game we do in [”Freestyle Love Supreme”] which is called “Second Chance.” We take a regret the audience has, we live it out, and we basically make the worst possible consequences happen as a result of this regret, and then we rewind the whole thing and give them a chance to do it differently. That’s essentially what happens midway through Act One of my musical, [though] we don’t change what happened.

Q. What about brain cramp? Do you have any kind of shorthand signal that says to your costars “It’s your turn to take the baton”?

Veneziale: The great thing about our show is you can literally say it out loud: “I’m blank. Come help me.” We say to each other every time before we go out on stage, “I’ve got your back.” Because that will happen. You will come up short at some point in the show, and someone else will come to your rescue.

Q. Do you feel you’ve got the audience invested by asking them to, in effect, help create the songs?

Miranda: Absolutely. We are saying we’re the chefs, but you are bringing the ingredients. As a result they want to see what you made.

Veneziale: We say very strange things in the show, because the audience are giving us incredibly strange words. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had the word “defenestrate.”

Q. Well, Lin did find a way to get the word “manumission” into a show, so I’m guessing “defenestrate” would be a piece of cake. Are there things you’ve learned about yourselves as performers by doing “Freestyle Love Supreme”?

Miranda: I think we’ve learned a certain fearlessness that helps you in your everyday life. We’ve done this show on Broadway, but we’ve also done it at late-night sets in Edinburgh, where jocks were throwing tennis balls at us. We’ve performed in music festivals where no one wanted to hear any [expletive] improv: It was like get out of here. The worst thing happens, and you’re still alive.

Q. Will there be guest stars, possibly including a fellow on this phone call, in Boston?

Miranda: I am a little nuts, because I went away on vacation and when I came back everyone was talking about “Bruno.” [Veneziale laughs]

Veneziale: Lin, I’m so sorry, we don’t talk about Bruno. [Miranda laughs]

Interview was edited and condensed.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

At Emerson Colonial Theatre. March 18-April 2. Tickets from $49.75. 888-616-0272, emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.