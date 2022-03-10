Local bestsellers

3. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

6. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

7. The Swimmers Julie Otsuka Knopf

8. Violeta Isabel Allende Ballantine

9. Recitatif: A Story Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.) Knopf

10. Moon Witch, Spider King Marlon James Riverhead

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

6. I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir Harvey Fierstein Knopf

7. The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found Frank Bruni Avid Reader Press/S&S

8. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life Arthur C. Brooks Portfolio

9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

10. Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas Jennifer Raff Twelve

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

4. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

4. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began Art Spiegelman Pantheon

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

7. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

10. A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life of the World’s Smartest Birds of Prey Jonathan Meiburg Vintage

