Love, illness, and the stuff of ‘Everyday Life’

The illness, in this case, includes each couple’s experience with Parkinson’s disease, something Meehan and her late husband, Steven Bell, navigated for more than a decade before his death in 2020. Meehan, artistic director and founder of Sleeping Weazel, a multimedia theater company, says she’s met many other people with Parkinson’s disease, empathizing with their struggles and their unique place in the world.

“I want audiences to see themselves in these couples,” she says. “We live an everyday life, and the other odds and ends are the stuff that tests our relationships and love for each other, including personality clashes, money problems, and illness.”

Charlotte Meehan’s “Everyday Life and Other Odds and Ends” weaves the experiences of three different couples as they navigate unexpected ups and downs. She calls it a love story.

The play, presented by ArtsEmerson at the Jackie Liebergott Black Box at the Emerson Paramount Center, has its world premiere March 12-27.

The play unfolds as a series of occasionally intersecting, slightly fragmented scenes that shift from one couple to another, with the help of video, dance, and an ethereal scenic design that blurs the boundaries between the earth and the sky (“The above and below of everyday life,” says Meehan).

“I want the scenes to seem random but have enough connective tissue to keep the audience leaning forward, wanting to know more,” Meehan says.

In the piece, Meehan also integrates video conversations with the patients’ counselors, financial advisers, and doctors, a filmed dance sequence, and “Echo Movers,” two dancers who connect words to movements.

“Dance is the interruption of the action,” Meehan says. “I initially wanted people with Parkinson’s to stomp through the audience and then arrive onstage and perform their dance, but with COVID I just couldn’t ask immunocompromised people to perform live.”

Sleeping Weazel artistic director and playwright Charlotte Meehan watches a rehearsal of “Everyday Life and Other Odds and Ends" at the Jackie Liebergott Black Box. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

She turned to choreographer Peter DiMuro, executive artistic director of the Dance Complex, who has long worked with dancers with different abilities, and he invited people with Parkinson’s to come and learn a dance for a filmed segment.

“Each of the individuals with Parkinson’s disease came with a caregiver,” DiMuro says, “and we worked over two days to include everyone, professional dancers, individuals with Parkinson’s, and caregivers in the work. You always start with a plan, but then respond to the group that is in front of you.”

DiMuro says he started with questions to engage the group in conversation and create a closeness and camaraderie.

“Then, we built a series of the movements with them rather than for them,” he says. “There were no empty gestures. Even involuntary moves, like the flutter in a hand or knee are so authentic. It was extraordinary to see people let go of their inhibition, be vulnerable and then see their constrictions as essential contributions to the flow.”

Meehan and DiMuro agree that videographer Lee François performed a kind of magic, filming the dancers from several angles and editing the two days of dance into a five-minute film that will appear on swaths of fabric draped on the upstage wall.

Movement — in a room as well as a relationship — becomes a central theme in the play.

At a recent rehearsal, director Tara Brooke Watkins (Sleeping Weazel’s “The Audacity: Women Speak”) talked to her cast about how to move around the playing space and about ways in which the body communicates without the need for words.

Bruce Kaye and Veronica Anastasio Wiseman during a rehearsal of “Everyday Life and Other Odds and Ends.” Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“When does a cherished piece of furniture become an obstacle?” she asks, as the actors stumble into simple boxes that represent beds, desks, chairs. “How much love and commitment are displayed by someone who restructures their life out of love for their partner?”

“We talk a lot about what other ways there are to communicate,” says Brooke Watkins. “What can the body say that words cannot?”

At the same time, she says, “Charlotte writes so poetically. Her nonlinear approach allows the audience to see the couples experiencing something similar in different ways and at different times. While each couple has a clearly defined playing space, they occasionally overlap. In the theater we can blur those lines, and the audience goes with it.”

DiMuro and Brooke Watkins both agree Meehan’s stories bring the couples’ sense of foreboding to the fore, even as they cling to their hope and their love for each other.

“The ability to carry tension and love in the same place gives this story extraordinary emotional power,” Brooke Watkins says.

