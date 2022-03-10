New England Literary News

Somerville-based writer and Halloween scholar Lesley Bannatyne’s wise, warm, wily debut collection of short stories, “ Unaccustomed to Grace ” (Kallisto Gaia), is unsparing in its darkness, and balanced, beautifully, with moments of — and the ever-present possibility of — light. In one story, parents receive a devastating diagnosis for their child as they live next door to a celebrity guru on the wane. A curly red-haired girl is teased mercilessly, assaulted, and finds kindred souls at a haunted house. Bannatyne writes with precision and force. “Tomorrow perches on the edge of each roof lining your street, one hand on its crotch, the other picking at your hair with a fingernail.” She names mysteries and delivers truths, reminding us that it’s “a luxury to envision the future,” that we are imperfect. . . . But we’re all still here. That’s it. That’s the miracle.” She explores our contradictions, the barely understood desires, needs, and fears that cook inside of us, the temptation to hole up — “I made my skull a firewall” — and the more powerful urge to connect. Her stories live at the intersection between longing and belonging, and show us, in realities ever so slightly bent, the ways we flail through the shadows, living with the ghosts of our heartbreak and anger, and forging ahead through this strange world with hope.

Youth poet laureate

Anjalequa Leynneyah Verona Birkett, a senior at John D. O’Bryant School of Math & Science, was recently named Boston’s second youth poet laureate. Birkett grew up in Roxbury and now lives in Roslindale, and will collaborate with Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola to bolster poetry and the arts in the city and, in the words of the City of Boston, “is tasked with inspiring deeper engagement in the written and spoken word.” Birkett will take over the role from Alondra Bobadilla, now a student at UMass Boston, whose first collection, “With Clipped Wings,” was published last summer. The youth poet laureate serves a maximum of two two-year terms and receives $2,000 per year, mentoring from Boston’s poet laureate, and publication of a collection of their poetry. Mayor Michelle Wu called Birkett a leader in her neighborhood and community, and said, “I can’t wait to see how she elevates Boston youth voices.” Birkett was a finalist in the initial round of youth poet laureate selection, and Olayiwola praised her as “a pillar of perseverance,” saying she’s excited “to see how she continues to enliven her dreams while carving herself into the city’s literary tradition.” Birkett said she would use her platform “to connect with Boston youth through poetry,” to hear what they want to see change and improve, “and be the voice that makes it happen in my own way.”

Remembering ManRay

“We have built ManRay because the creative act and creative people are nocturnal,” wrote the founders of the singular Cambridge nightclub ManRay, which opened in 1983 and closed in 2005. A new oral history of the club by Shawn Driscoll, “We Are But Your Children” (Quidnet) captures the one-of-a-kind atmosphere of ManRay as a place of refuge and revelry for the misfits, the goths, the drag queens, the gays, the punks, the outcasts, and the artists. The people who had a hard time fitting in everywhere else fit in there. Says regular Marcia Post, “ManRay was such a place to just be outside the norm and be who you are.” Photographer Derek Kouyoumjian echoes the sentiment: “They all converge on ManRay, all these different communities, all these different scenes and people. It was them just coming in and having a good time together.” Driscoll makes a portrait of a place of “openness, inclusion, creativity,” and the people there became a wild disparate sort of family, sharing a bond “with a moment, a song, a libation, a kiss, a dance move.” “We are bonded by music,” Driscoll writes, “by our shared weirdness.”

Coming out

“The Last Suspicious Holdout” by Ladee Hubbard (Amistad)

“A Ballad of Love and Glory” by Reyna Grande (Atria)

“Vagabonds!” by Eloghosa Osunde (Riverhead)

Pick of the week

Liz Dimiele at Atticus Bookstore in New Haven recommends “Little Fish” by Casey Plett (Arsenal Pulp): “Wendy is trans woman living in Winnipeg who, while attending her Mennonite grandmother’s funeral, learns that her late grandfather may have also been trans, forcing Wendy to grapple with her family history. How do we think about our past when it juxtaposes our present beyond recognition? What will it cost us to confront it? This novel aches and groans as Wendy reluctantly confronts these questions.”