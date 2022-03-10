Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

KIM GORDON “ No Home Record,” the solo debut from this pioneer of experimental rock and cofounder of the art-rock titans Sonic Youth, came out in 2019; it’s an exploration of noise’s boundaries that hits hard on songs like the thrashing portrait of Instagram-filtered life “Air BnB” and the churning “Cookie Butter.” March 13, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

JAZMINE SULLIVAN Last year, this Philadelphia soul belter released her first album since 2015, “Heaux Tales,” an up-close examination of 21st-century femininity that was filled with big-name guests (H.E.R., Anderson .Paak) and shot through with raw honesty about the realities of Black womanhood. In February she released a new edition, “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” which brings in more guests while further showcasing Sullivan’s towering talent on tracks like the impassioned “Hurt Me So Good” and the breezy “Roster.” March 16, 7 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

NUBYA GARCIA The London saxophonist and composer brings her future-minded take on jazz and electric live show to the freshly opened Roadrunner. She opens for the genre-melding Texas trio Khruangbin. March 17-18, 7 p.m. (doors). Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

SONA JOBARTEH BAND Kora virtuoso Jobarteh has formidable griot lineage, but she is also a trailblazer not only in being Africa’s first female griot, but in her facility at bringing together Western and African musical traditions. March 12, 8 p.m. $35. Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275. www.globalartslive.org

RYLEY WALKER From record to record, Ryley Walker almost never stays in the same place; he’s ranged from intricate fingerstyle guitar to experimental forays and even to a cover of an unreleased (but leaked) Dave Matthews Band album. So on Monday, perhaps he’ll offer a few selections from his new “Course in Fable,” but who knows what else? March 14, 8 p.m. $15. Brighton Music Hall. www.livenation.com

A ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELTIC SOJOURN This long-running event returns to live performance this March, and as usual, producer and host Brian O’Donovan has brought together an admirable collection of talent to explore traditional music, song, and dance from all corners of the Celtic world. March 16-20. Performances in Rockport, Worcester, New Bedford, Somerville, and Beverly; see website for details. www.celticsojournlive.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT The long-running big band, dedicated to the music of the late, great Bostonian composer and multi-instrumentalist Makanda Ken McIntyre, reunites with multi-reedist Salim Washington, who’s been based in South Africa for the past decade. March 12, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. Boston Public Library, Roxbury Branch, 149 Dudley St. www.makandaproject.com

LURRIE BELL Acclaimed guitarist and singer Bell, a Chicago native, was born to the blues. His father was renowned harmonica player Carey Bell and he began playing the scene in his teens, leading to a long stint with the legendary Koko Taylor. Decades later, he still brings the authentic Windy City sound wherever he goes. March 12, 8 p.m. $25-$65. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

ROBERT GLASPER The innovative, multiple-Grammy-winning pianist who seamlessly blends jazz, hip-hop, and R&B, appears in support of his new album, “Black Radio III,” the latest installment of a now multi-decade series. March 12-13, 6 and 9:30 p.m. $35-$75. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO makes its last home stand till the end of the month with Alban Berg’s haunting opera “Wozzeck” in concert, with a cast headed up by Danish baritone Bo Skovhus as the title character and American dramatic soprano Christine Goerke as Marie (March 12). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

ROCKPORT MUSIC The outstanding young pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason presents an expansive evening of music from several centuries, from Mozart to Sofia Gubaidulina and a new work by British composer Eleanor Alberga. March 11, 8 p.m. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ASHMONT HILL CHAMBER MUSIC On his compelling 2020 album “Stay, My Beloved,” guitarist An Tran melded traditional Vietnamese music with modern compositions inspired by his home country’s folklore, collaborating with composers The-An Nguyen and Dang Ngoc Long; he brings his thoughtful virtuosity to a live solo recital courtesy of Ashmont Hill Chamber Music. March 13, 4 p.m. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, Dorchester. www.ahchambermusic

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

YOUNG NERDS OF COLOR After more than 60 interviews with scientists of color about their challenges and dreams, playwright Melinda Lopez assembled their stories into a theater piece directed by Dawn M. Simmons, with original music by Nona Hendryx. Cast includes Kortney Adams, Karina Beleno Carney, Lindsey McWhorter, James Ricardo Milord, Daniel Rios Jr., and Alison Yueming Qu. Through March 20. Underground Railway at Central Square Theater. The Brit d’Arbelloff Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. Digital version available for on-demand streaming through April 3. Tickets for in-person and digital performances at 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP In Katie Forgette’s comedy, 19-year-old Linda O’Shea guides the audience through four tempestuous days in the life of her middle-class Irish-Catholic family in 1973. It begins when Linda explains the birds and the bees to her younger sister, and their conversation is overheard by their parish priest, who indignantly confronts the family about “the corruption of their eldest daughter’s soul.” Featuring Barlow Adamson, Amy Barker, Autumn Blazon-Brown, Maureen Keiller, and Vin Vega. Directed by Weylin Symes. Through March 20. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org

EVERYDAY LIFE AND OTHER ODDS AND ENDS Playwright Charlotte Meehan (“The Audacity: Women Speak”) incorporates dance, music, and video in her play about three couples who navigate the challenges of Parkinson’s disease thanks to what the playwright describes as “the gift of grace and the strength of love.” Featuring Christina Chan, Gloria Crist, Evelyn Holley, Bruce Kaye, Mal Malme, Dayenne CB Walters, and Veronica Anastasio Wiseman. Directed by Tara Brooke Watkins. March 12-27. Production by Sleeping Weazel. Presented by ArtsEmerson. At Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, artsemerson.org

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Devised by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Thomas Kail back before “Hamilton’' made Miranda world-famous, “Freestyle Love Supreme” is an improvisational comedy show in which performers take audience suggestions and transform them into hip-hop numbers. Directed by Kail, and featuring Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Jay C. Ellis, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Morgan Reilly, and Chris Sullivan, along with musicians Richard Baskin Jr. and James Rushin. March 18-April 2. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, emersoncolonialtheatre.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

Wendy Whelan and cellist Maya Beiser will perform "The Day" at the ICA Nils Schlebusch

THE DAY Dancer extraordinaire Wendy Whelan and choreographer Lucinda Childs joined with innovative cellist Maya Beiser and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang for this groundbreaking collaboration. Conceived by the ever-venturesome Beiser and performed live by her and Whelan, the themes evoked in the 70-minute work are both personal and universal. March 11-13. $30-$40. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

DREAMSTATE The centerpiece of this Boston Ballet program is the world premiere of Stephen Galloway’s “DEVIL’S/eye.” Galloway, a former dancer at Ballet Frankfurt and choreographer/creative consultant for the Rolling Stones, sets his ballet to a rollicking rock score. The program also includes a reprise of Jiří Kylián’s knockout “Bella Figura” and George Balanchine’s glorious abstract ballet “Chaconne,” for 27 dancers. March 17-27. $39-$164. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

GRIEF OBJECTS As Boston Center for the Arts’ current Run of the Mills resident artist, Laila J. Franklin presents this new multidisciplinary performance and gallery walk inviting us to heal by unpacking objects we’ve stowed away and examine why we hold onto them. She says it’s akin to the “catharsis of dusting off that box that has been hiding under your bed for the last year or the one in your grandfather’s attic that has gone untouched for decades.” March 11. $10. BCA Mills Gallery. https://bostonarts.org/event/grief-objects/

HYBRID AGENCIES This new multidisciplinary project by Boston-based Masary Studios merges live dance and technology to explore how machine learning and AI can represent the human body and movement. In the second segment of this three-part event, dancers Meg Anderson, Haissan Booth, and Haley Day perform live in choreography by Mike Esperanza. Ryan Edwards contributes a new 4-channel sound score created especially for the event. March 16-17. $15. Museum of Science. www.mos.org/subspace/hybrid-agencies

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

REAL PHOTO POSTCARDS: PICTURES FROM A CHANGING NATION With more than 300 works from the Leonard A. Lauder Postcard Archive, this exhibition helps track the quick transition of photography from a lugubrious technical medium to one that could be used by amateurs and pros alike, and the avalanche of images that followed in the form of cheap, mass-produced throwaway objects like postcards. Through July 25. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

GEORGIA O’KEEFFE: PHOTOGRAPHER The doyenne of American modernism had an aesthetic carefully crafted to be holistic, from her painting to her fashion sense to her home decor. This show is the first to closely consider O’Keeffe’s photography, a sideline to her artistic practice no less infused with her powerful sense of self. Through June 12. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy. 180 Main St., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

MILTON AVERY An under-heralded American painter of the mid-20th century, Avery was overshadowed by the country’s obsession with the dominant narrative of Abstract Expressionism, many of whose key figures — Mark Rothko, anyone? — looked up to him as a mentor and an inspiration. Avery’s works, often reduced to simple form and filled with vibrant color, are a master class in composition, balance, and subtle subversion of traditional figure painting. This show, with 60 key works, organized by the Royal Academy of Art in London, is the first major survey in more than 30 years and represents a real homecoming, too: Avery grew up just outside Hartford and made his first, formative attempts at art making in the surrounding Connecticut landscape. Through June 5. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, www.thewadsworth.org

MURRAY WHYTE





CYRILLE CONAN AND KENJI NAKAYAMA: FOLIE À DEUX The friends are both muralists tuned into magnetic qualities of color and pattern, although Nakayama’s work is more painterly, and Conan’s more graphic. This show springs from a COVID-19-era, call-and-response art project they partnered on in 2019, and features individual works and collaborative ones, such as a percussive black-and-white mural at the gallery’s entryway. Through March 25. Trustman Art Gallery, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway. 617-521-2268, https://trustman.simmons.edu/

CATE McQUAID

Cyrille Conan & Kenji Nakayama, "Tommder" (Warmth). Acrylic on board. Trustman Gallery





EVENTS

Comedy

NORE DAVIS In 2020, Davis became one of the first comedians to record a live album on Zoom, titled “Live from the Comedy Trap House,” three months after COVID shut down in-person shows. At the time, he said it felt like everyone was in jail with the same sentence, wondering when we were going to get out, “My man said January 2021.” Seems quaint now. March 11 at 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

DEON COLE The “Black-ish” actor has one of the most efficient jokes on aging you’ll ever hear. “Remember when you were the future?” he told an audience at the Just For Laughs Festival a few years back, pausing to let it sink in. “That one hurt, didn’t it?” March 13, 7 p.m. $30-$40. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

THE WICKED AWESOME WOMEN OF BOSTON COMEDY A night of stand-up on St. Patrick’s Day billed as “All females, no fiddles,” hosted by Kindra Lansburg with Allie Genereux, Tooky Kavanagh, and Maya Manion. March 17, 9:30 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

MUSIC & MOVEMENT WITH MUSIC AT THE BLISSFUL Evan Haller teaches children about music all over the Boston area through his educational brand Music at the Blissful. This Saturday, join Evan for a morning of interactive, musical family fun. March 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free. Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main St, Concord. concordlibrary.assabetinteractive.com

MARCH MAYHEM This ain’t basketball. Join some of the best wrestlers in New England, including former WWE star Anthony Greene, for a family-friendly evening of mayhem. March 11, 7-10 p.m. $20. VFW Post 1046, 283 N. Quincy St., Brockton. eventbrite.com

POWERS MUSIC SCHOOL SPRING WORKSHOP WEEK All workshops at the Powers Music School are free next week. Explore topics from musical phrasing to Appalachian dulcimer, and bring a friend or five along with you. March 15-19, workshop times vary. Free. Powers Music School, 396 Concord Ave., Belmont. powersmusic.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















