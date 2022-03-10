This year, Dropkick Murphys plan a proper St. Patrick’s Day celebration

In January 2020, the band released the first single from what would become their 10th album, “Turn Up That Dial.” “Smash [Expletive] Up” was a raucous, slightly rueful track told by a mostly reformed ex-hooligan, its lyrics tinged with bittersweetness about lost youth; it was released about six weeks before the hometown Celt-punk heroes were scheduled to take on that year’s run of St. Patrick’s Day shows around Greater Boston.

Dropkick Murphys, whose run of hometown St. Patrick’s Day shows returns with three shows at House of Blues and a gig at the about-to-open Brighton venue Roadrunner, carried their message of persistence through two long pandemic years of online shows with no fans (and the occasional Bruce Springsteen cameo).

Advertisement

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the Dropkicks had to turn their planned live shows into what vocalist Ken Casey calls a single “throw-and-go” livestream. As the pandemic dragged on, the Dropkicks performed more livestreams that took advantage of the crowdless aspect of pandemic live music, with the Cambridge company Pega offering sponsorship. They commanded the infield at Fenway Park in 2020 and got an assist from Springsteen, who appeared remotely, and they played a couple of in-the-round streams as well.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey and bagpiper Lee Forshner perform a show with the band that was livestreamed from Fenway Park in May 2020. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

“If there’s no audience, why face out like you’re on a stage?” asks Casey. “When we played in the round, we could be playing to each other, and making eye contact and feeding off of somebody.”

That adaptability also applied to the band’s work on what became “Turn Up That Dial,” which the band had originally planned to release in the summer of 2020. Once the band got back to working on the album, Casey notes from Fort Lauderdale, where the Dropkicks are fresh off playing an outdoor show (with fans in attendance), its songwriting process was informed by the pandemic in a few ways, including those empty-room shows. “When you’re not able to see the audience, or even see a friend, you have to wonder, ‘What songs will just be fun to play?’ You’re almost daydreaming about what live music looks like again.”

Advertisement

“Turn Up That Dial,” as its title suggests, has a fiercely positive outlook, celebrating life’s victories and showing gratitude on songs like the spirited ode to Dropkicks bagpiper Lee Forshner “L-EE-B-O-Y” and the galloping salute to Boston punk “Good as Gold.” Casey notes the album’s contrasting mood to the Dropkicks’ previous album, 2017′s examination of the opioid epidemic “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory,” and how it’s another reaction to the way the pandemic took hold of the world.

“We felt like it was important to be positive,” he says. “When you’re working on music during a global pandemic, you realize people don’t want to hear bummed-out songs about being locked in your house — they want to have something to smile about.”

Releasing an album during a period when the Dropkicks, whose live shows are such an experience, couldn’t take it on the road, was odd, says Casey, but it’s one that was crucial for maintaining the band’s relationship with its fans. “It felt like that during the pandemic, people just needed music. They needed new music,” he says. “Whether it was the right move career-wise, I don’t know. But it was the right move for us to do this for the fan base.”

Advertisement

It was also the right move for the band, at least spiritually. “[Working on the album] kept us sane,” says Casey. “Even when we couldn’t see each other and we were working remotely, just sending demos to each other, it still gave us a purpose every day.”

“Dial” eventually came out in April 2021, and the Dropkicks returned to the road last summer — an experience that had bumps at first, says Casey. “We did some shows in August and September, and we still kind of had this feeling back then — the crowd seemed almost apprehensive,” he recalls. But eventually things improved, and “there isn’t that obviously pent-up aggression of not being able to go to live music for so long,” he says. (It should be noted that the Dropkicks are still adjusting; founding vocalist Al Barr has not been with the band on its current tour because of family obligations, and he will not be appearing at the Boston concerts.)

On March 18, the Dropkicks will re-release “Turn Up That Dial” on digital platforms, adding three songs to the album’s tracklist. That includes their take on the protest anthem “We Shall Overcome,” which will be released as a single on March 15. “It seemed kind of fitting for the times,” says Casey. “No one had really ever done a rock version of that — Springsteen did it, but it was still a very mellow, kind of ballad style. Our version of it is very uplifting and celebratory.”

The “Dial” re-release comes during the Dropkicks’ 2022 run of St. Patrick’s Day shows March 17-20, one of which — on St. Patrick’s Day itself — will be livestreamed for free on YouTube. This time, though, the Dropkicks will have their energy reflected by a sold-out crowd at House of Blues.

Advertisement

“That’ll be way more enticing to people at home to watch, too,” says Casey. “When we’re playing our hometown, let’s say, my mother’s always bringing friends, and they get into the music. They’re not ladies in their 70s spinning Dropkicks at home,” he laughs, “but they love the show. It’s the whole combo of the interaction between the band and the fans that makes [watching the livestream] intriguing to people.”



