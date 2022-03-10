Travels near, travels far, and travels very, very far

Good news? Jeffries has doubts. “If Covid’s impact ameliorates as hoped,” he writes, “it will be replaced by a new virus: wanderlust.”

A March 7 story by Stuart Jeffries on The Guardian website titled “The big idea: is tourism bad for us?” suggests that the answer to that question might be yes. Jeffries reports that in 2019 the United Nations World Tourism Organization found that the annual number of international tourists had reached a record 1.4 billion. Despite the hiatus imposed by COVID-19, UNWTO predicts that the number should return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

Once upon a time travel broadened minds. Now it seems to be narrowing them.

Advertisement

Tyson Sadler, director of “The Last Tourist,” seems to agree. Along with Rudolph Herzog’s “Last Exit: Space” it is one of two new documentaries on this subject.

Sadler’s opening montages present infuriating images of tourism gone wild — videos of ancient walls spray-painted with graffiti, a lout kicking temple bells, another bragging “I just destroyed a 6,000-year-old rock formation!” Not just inanimate objects are subject to such abuse and exploitation but living things, too. Elephants, tigers, dolphins, apes, and other animals are abused, tortured, and humiliated to entertain audiences. “Tourism has led to the destruction of the very things they came to see,” says interviewee Jane Goodall, the revered primatologist and activist.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Jane Goodall in "The Last Tourist." Utopia

A frightening example of how this travel bug goes viral comes from Costas Christ, editor-at-large at National Geographic, who relates how as a young backpacker in 1979 his search for an unspoiled spot led to an idyllic, isolated beach in Thailand. He shared his secret with only one other person and was shocked in 1993 when he saw in The New York Times Magazine photos of that beach swarming with thousands of young tourists celebrating a “Full Moon Party.”

Advertisement

Why has tourism become a blight rather than a blessing? Sadler suggests it started with the democratization of travel ushered in by cheaper airfares in the 1950s. The Internet has since exacerbated the problem, as people seek not to experience new destinations but to record them and upload the images onto social media platforms. The simulacrum has replaced the reality.

What do the locals get out of this? In many instances they are exploited by the industry. An especially insidious business involves “orphanages” that draw well-intended tourists who want to care for needy children. These clients “volunteer” as teachers and caretakers, pay a fee, stay a couple of weeks, and depart feeling good about themselves but leaving the children bereft and traumatized by separation anxiety.

As for what can be done to rehabilitate tourism, the film recommends a kind of mindfulness on the part of the consumer, an effort to find out whether the local community benefits from the system. Eco-tourism is a promising alternative, but as the Guardian article points out, it accounts for only a tiny percentage of a $9 trillion industry.

“The Last Tourist” can be streamed on digital platforms starting March 15. Go to thelasttouristfilm.com.

Telescopes on Mauna Kea, in Hawaii, searching for far-away planets. From "Last Exit: Space." Henning Brümmer/Spring Films & taglicht media

Really out there

The ill effects of mass tourism will be the least of our worries if the war in Ukraine spreads to the rest of Europe and perhaps results in World War III. Such a development would add urgency to the speculations about interplanetary relocation posed in “Last Exit: Space. The director is the son of Werner Herzog, who is the executive producer and narrator.

Advertisement

The film poses the question “How close are we to realizing our dream of becoming space colonists?” The short answer: not very. Mars, the nearest candidate for relocation and goal of such space-travel enthusiasts as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, offers extreme temperatures, an unbreathable atmosphere, and no evident resources of food or water. What it does offer, as Herzog intones in his inimitable, portentous, Teutonic-toned commentary, is the opportunity to “hunker down in radiation-proof bunkers enjoying drinks of recycled urine.”

That’s not the only drawback, according to Arizona State University space anthropologist Taylor Genovese. Noting that space exploration these days has been privatized, he likens living on Mars to “an Amazon Fulfillment Center.” It would be capitalism at its worst, with workers at the mercy of ownership, who could cut off their oxygen and food supplies if they threaten to strike.

Rudolph and Werner Herzog. Lena Herzog/discovery+

How about options beyond our solar system? Recent discoveries indicate the universe teems with earthlike planets. There’s one as close as the Alpha Centauri Proxima system, which is only 4.2 light years away. Unfortunately, with the latest technology it would take more than 500 years to get there. Could an antimatter drive à la “Star Trek” be the answer? As it turns out antimatter has in fact already been manufactured at the CERN laboratory, in Europe. But at the current rate of production to make enough to power a spaceship to the nearest star would take as long as the universe has existed.

Advertisement

The best solution, the film reminds us, is to clean up the mess here on planet Earth, a prospect that, given the current state of things, seems as likely as starting up again on another world and despoiling it in turn.

“Last Exit: Space” can be streamed on discovery+, beginning March 10. Go to www.discoveryplus.com.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.



